Out of Contract Erin Andrews Announces ‘New Gig’ While Waiting for FOX

For more than a decade, NFL Sundays carried a familiar beat. The crowd’s roar, the call of the game, and Erin Andrews posted near the sideline, clipboard in hand, delivering updates with poise and authority. She had become a fixture, a trusted voice who clearly belonged. But now, that familiar presence is up in the air. Andrews’ contract with Fox Sports has expired, and the network has yet to announce whether she’ll be back on the sidelines this season. However, it seems she is already ready to make her return to action again. Andrews, who recently shared the heartbreaking news that her surrogate had suffered a miscarriage, saying, “I’ve just been tearing up the whole time and trying to stay focused,” is set to return to television with a new job.

Speaking on a recent episode of her “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson, she shared details about her next project. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter opened up about 99 to Beat, an upcoming Fox game show she’ll be co-hosting alongside Ken Jeong. It’s a fresh chapter in her career, and Andrews seems ready to embrace the challenge. While speaking about the new project, she said, “I’m excited to have this opportunity. It’s with Ken Jeong, also a Fox family member. It’s going to run during the football season…really exciting!” Giving out more details on it, Erin Andrews added, “It was a British game show. I’ve watched it on YouTube, it’s hilarious and fun. And here’s to the show and more seasons to come after that. I hope I crush. So it’ll be a fun challenge.” This exciting news didn’t take much time to reach Andrews’ colleagues and well-wishers.

One of Erin’s former hosting partners, Tom Bergeron, was elated to know about it, too. Hence, he took time to share a message for her on his Instagram story. The 70-year-old shared a picture of the two with a caption which read as, “Carb loading at work #throwback Thursday. Congrats on your new gig, @Erin Andrews say hi to @kenjeong for me.” That’s a perfect one, and Andrews couldn’t leave without sharing it with her Instagram followers. Therefore, Erin Andrews later re-shared it, appreciating the support towards her.

No doubt, Erin Andrews, who co-hosted Dancing With the Stars for 11 seasons, is loving the change. Unlike the live ballroom competition on ABC, this upcoming show is pre-taped, which gives things a different pace. The sideline reporter shared how she once appeared on Pyramid with Michael Strahan and instantly connected with that energy. Since then, she’s been having meetings and looking to return to that kind of setting. And the best part for her? No more ballroom gowns. She’s excited, relaxed, and ready for what’s next.

This week, in an interview, Erin Andrews also shared that she hopes to follow in the footsteps of Michael Strahan. We all know that Strahan carved out a successful path from the sports world to television stardom. Hence, her goal is to become “the female version of Michael Strahan,” referencing the former NFL star’s impressive transition to high-profile hosting gigs like “Live! with Kelly and Michael, Good Morning America, and The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Well, on the other hand, Andrews has evolved far beyond the role of broadcaster. She’s now a businesswoman, a podcast host, and a powerhouse brand in her own right. From co-hosting the hit Calm Down podcast with friend Charissa Thompson to running a thriving clothing line, Andrews has built a platform that extends well beyond the NFL sidelines. She’s also become a mentor to up-and-coming women in sports media—a role she’s embraced with pride. So, while she is waiting for Fox to pay her, Andrews’ professional journey isn’t just stopping there.

But again, the big question still is: will she ever make a return to Fox?

Erin Andrews’ future with Fox Sports might not have come to an end yet

Erin Andrews has never been shy about her appreciation for FOX. On a recent episode of her Calm Down podcast, she credited the network with helping her truly come into her own. “When I got to FOX, I finally felt like I could show who I really was. I remember somebody telling me, We want to see you smile and having fun with the players. We want your personality to come out.” she recalled. Even earlier this year, shortly after her contract expired following the Super Bowl, Andrews reflected on how FOX had always made her feel like part of the family.

She further added, “I love FOX so much because my brother and my dad came to the Super Bowl, and FOX’s family to me, so my own family like sharing in those moments. It was so fun, and FOX just makes them feel so welcome and makes sure they’re included in the events and everything. So I just would be remiss if I didn’t mention how wonderful my extended work family is to my own family.” But today, the unfortunate reality is that Erin Andrews is no longer under contract with FOX. But the silver lining? There’s still hope. The door isn’t closed, and for now, the possibility of her return remains very much alive.

When FOX released an infographic highlighting its upcoming NFL coverage, one familiar face stood out—Erin Andrews. Featured alongside lead analyst Tom Brady, play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, and reporter Tom Rinaldi, Andrews’ inclusion sparked immediate buzz. Could this be a sign that a new contract is on the horizon? After all, why would FOX include her in promotional material for next season if she weren’t part of the plan? Also, the broadcasting channel wished her and Charissa Thompson a “Happy Birthday,” calling them their girls, on May 4. Whether these were simple oversights or subtle clues, one thing’s clear: the two ladies will likely get their deals soon.