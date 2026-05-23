“Out of Guaranteed Money”: Jalen Hurts on His Final Leg As Eagles Face Big QB Contract Decision

After facing heavy criticism last season, Jalen Hurts enters 2026 with plenty on the line. While he still has $51.5 million guaranteed this season, his contract essentially shifts to a year-to-year setup afterward, putting his long-term security in question. The remaining $22 million could count as dead money in 2027 if the Eagles move on. And according to insider Ian Rapoport, any extension for Hurts will likely depend on how he performs this season.

“I think it’s fair to say it’s a really big year for Jalen Hurts,” Rapoport said. “After this year, he’s out of guaranteed money. That huge contract that he signed several years ago becomes, I’d say a little more year-by-year. And the Philadelphia Eagles, considering the overall talent on the roster, considering the unbelievable expectations of the fanbase, if they do not believe that at the end of this year, that Jalen Hurts is the only person that can get them to the Super Bowl. And to win it, they’d have some decisions to make.”

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“So, really what it seems they’ve done is take we’re gonna go find the best offense no matter what. And does our quarterback fit in this offense or not,” the analyst continued. “He is certainly after the kind of year and the criticism and everything that Jalen Hurts got last year, it surely seems like something he’d dive into, invest into, try to be the best player that he could. And if you get to the end of the year and everything is great and they’re winning, and he gets brought back, he’s probably getting another extension anyway.”

In the 2025 season, Hurts made 25 touchdowns and six interceptions through 3,224 yards. Yet, people criticized him based on his poor body language and not being the most coachable. On top of that, he lacks power as a passer. And even though his deep throws connect, people claim that it’s because of Smith’s route running and ability to adjust to the throws. Hurts seemingly struggles with placement, timing, and quick decision-making.

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General Manager Howie Roseman has built the absolute best possible offense to eliminate any excuses for his quarterback. He got the first-round pick, Makai Lemon, as the celebrated WR. With A.J. Brown away from the roster, Lemon can easily fill in the favored WR spot. Then comes Dontayvion Wicks. Roseman got him through a trade, and the big-bodied receiver can be a good asset for Hurts. Via free agency, the Eagles further added Elijah Moore and Marquise Brown. Roseman further deepened the tight end room by drafting Eli Stowers.

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Now, the team has two quarterbacks to use, Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. And to back them up, Saquon Barkley and Will Shipley stand as running backs, DeVonta Smith, Lemon, Wicks, Moore, and Britain Covey manage the perimeter as wide receivers, and Stowers stands as the tight end.

But is he ready to take over? According to coach Sean Mannion, he’s craving more.

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Jalen Hurts is chasing more success

Jalen Hurts may be entering a pivotal phase as the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise quarterback, but early signs with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion have been extremely promising. Speaking to reporters on Thursday for the first time since taking over in January, Mannion had plenty to say about Hurts, who quickly became the center of attention during the 20-minute media session at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

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“Jalen’s been outstanding in the meetings. Having gone through multiple coordinators, you can tell he’s a really capable learner, and that’s been really fun to work with on a daily basis,” Sean Mannion said. “He’s always coming in wanting more things to work on, wanting more things regarding fundamentals and timing and understanding the scheme. He’s hungry for more.”

The coach also highlighted that Hurts is the perfect weapon for the Eagles. He has impressive arm strength and accuracy and is an athlete who ‘really attacks the game.’ Even during the meetings, Hurts raises thought-provoking questions, marking his proactive nature. Mannion credited his detailed and fundamentally strong system.

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“I really look at all of these position groups, our offense isn’t about any one piece,” Mannion weighed in on Hurts’ offensive support. “It’s about how we all fit together. The wide receiver group specifically has been a lot of fun. I think we have a lot of guys with complementary skillsets.”

The Eagles want a Lombardi Trophy. And the fanbase expects nothing less than total conference dominance. Hence, Hurts must use his elite offensive weapons in the 2026 season if he wishes to get his contract extended in 2027. The 2026 season will completely define his overall legacy in midnight green.