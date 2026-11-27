Thanksgiving night brought an unsavory plot twist for NFL fans.

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NBC planned to air play-by-play voice Mike Tirico’s discussion with former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blowup in Pittsburgh during Chiefs-Bills, and the Goo Goo Dolls’ halftime show appeared to take the hit.

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NBC Sports PR announced the plan on X, saying the network would air Tirico’s conversation at halftime on NBC and Peacock. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, who covers the Steelers, claimed that the halftime show with the Goo Goo Dolls was being swapped.

Chicago Bears beat reporter Devan Kaney also chimed in on X, roasting Rodgers and his much-talked-about rant against Mike McCarthy.

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“Imagine being so messy you force an entire halftime show to be postponed so it can be discussed like a cast reunion of The Bachelor,” she wrote.

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That is a big ask in Buffalo. The Goo Goo Dolls, led by singer and guitarist John Rzeznik, formed in the city in 1986 with bassist Robby Takac. This is the first time Buffalo is getting to host a Thanksgiving game, and the team wanted to have a local hit take the stage at halftime, per The Sporting News. The Goo Goo Dolls are a memorable group in the city, having once performed in the rain in 2004. They were likely going to take the stage at 9:50 pm ET.

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NBC could be skipping on a big moment here. The weather forecast had a strong prediction of rain in the game, which could have the Goo Goo Dolls recreating that 2004 moment at the New Highmark Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was busy imploding. A wild turn of events eventually saw Aaron Rodgers becoming trouble for the Steelers in a matter of days. He was benched for the Denver Broncos game, then followed it up with a tell-all rant about Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show, and was released by the team while the episode was still running.

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Rodgers claimed McCarthy dozed off during meetings, that he did not seem interested in getting to know the defense, and that he mistakenly cheered for the Packers instead of the Steelers during halftime in the Eagles game. He’d also revealed that he had given the Steelers an ultimatum to either make a playcalling change or release him.

We know what happened next.

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Tomlin has a front-row seat to all this. He stepped away after 19 seasons as Steelers head coach, and McCarthy was hired in January to replace him. Rodgers even said he vouched for McCarthy during that search. Tomlin is now part of NBC’s Football Night in America crew. Perhaps because of his overlaps with the Steelers and Rodgers, the network thought it best to broadcast the discussion instead of the show.

Plenty of fans still wanted the concert over the commentary. Some said the Rodgers drama had no place in a night that promised a show by one of the city’s best-known musical acts.

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“Literally no one watching this game cares about Rodgers, give us the halftime show”

Others simply wanted the concert they were promised.

“Would rather have halftime show wtf is this”

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One fan went straight to the Goo Goo Dolls, the band whose halftime set was pushed aside for the segment.

“You know the goo goo dolls are from Buffalo and no one there gives a s–t about the Steelers? What moron thought this was a good idea!” they wrote.

Another fan kept it short and blunt about the Steelers segment.

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“No one cares about this.”

One frustrated fan demanded the network cut back to the music.

“WTH NBC?!?! We want the halftime show, not this crap.”

NBC picked its side, and a loud chunk of the audience picked the other one. Fans showed up for Allen, Mahomes, and a Buffalo singalong, and ended up with a Steelers sit-down in the middle of it. Pittsburgh’s chaos has officially followed everyone to the Thanksgiving table.