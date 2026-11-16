Outrage Erupts Over NFL Officials as Stephen A. Smith, Richard Sherman, & More Call Out Incident Involving CeeDee Lamb Against 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers went on a shootout against each other, with the 49ers ultimately pulling away with a 46-40 victory. But the night wasn’t without a hiccup for San Francisco safety Malik Mustapha, who might have been wrongly charged with a penalty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s a BS penalty on Mustapha!” Richard Sherman posted on X. “I hate how they officiate this game. Every Violent [hit] is an assumed penalty regardless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The play in question came in the fourth quarter as Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb was trying to catch a 27-yard pass from Dak Prescott. The catch was made, and Lamb had begun making his way ahead when Mustapha collided with him. The latter was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Stephen A. Smith also echoed similar sentiments in his X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a Bogus-a– call. That was not an illegal hit to Cee Dee Lamb. Straight b.s.”

From the footage, it can be seen that Mustapha does not seem to target Lamb’s head or neck. But it was a rough hit to the chest, which sent the WR to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two plays later, Prescott threw a touchdown to George Pickens. They went for a two-point conversion, but failed.

Some fans agreed that Mustapha did not deliver an illegal hit on Lamb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Game was getting out of hand so NFL stepped in,” one user commented. At that point, the score was 38-19, far from the one-score game it eventually became.

“Worst part is the refs huddled & have options at their disposal to make the right call. Still got it wrong,” another comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Between calls like that and nonsense OPI penalties, it’s getting beyond ridiculous,” a fan wrote.

“Cleanest hit I have ever seen!! Absolute horses—.” an angry fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials are keeping themselves busy this season throwing flags. According to ESPN insights, the NFL noted more accepted penalties through Week 4 this season than in any other season since play-by-play data became available in 1978, FOX News noted.

Earlier in the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the league admitted a penalty on Josh Wallace should not have been called, which might have played into their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Interestingly enough, there was a rough hit by the Cowboys that was not called. Lamb himself delivered a hard hit on 49ers DB Deommodore Lenoir as George Pickens ran for a touchdown. Lamb used his helmet, but the officials threw no flags on the play. This was also pointed out by a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet Lamb can throw a hard block on Lenoir.”

“[Crickets] from the refs for this clear targeted helmet crown to the face hit,” another comment read.

It remains to be seen if Mustapha gets a fine for the flag, and whether Lamb eventually gets his due for the hit on Lenoir.