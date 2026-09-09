“Overstimulated, Raging Psycho”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Gets Candid About Her Personality With Kids Before Rams’ Season Opener

Raising your kids is one of the most fun and crucial parts of parenting, and Matthew Stafford’s wife is making it seem extra easy. Kelly Stafford spends time with her kids, makes sure they are having fun. However, this constant effort doesn’t come easy.

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“I hope one day when my kids are older, they look back and say, ‘Even though my mum was an overstimulated, raging psycho, she still gave us the best childhood,’ and Dad,” Kelly Stafford said on an IG post.

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In the video she shared, she gave glimpses of her four daughters having fun with her and making lifelong memories: at home, outside, and at stadiums supporting their dad.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford, who have been married since 2015, are parents to twins Chandler and Sawyer, and Hunter and Tyler Hall. It gets hectic, of course; Kelly had recently shared that she had been suffering from pain in her thumbs, which is otherwise known as ‘Mommy’s wrist,’ a condition known to affect parents because of constantly lifting their kids. But Kelly doesn’t mind the experience one bit.

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In January 2025, Kelly Stafford traveled to Arizona with all four of her daughters to watch Matthew play in the playoffs. Even though the trip was not easy, Kelly made the most of their time together. The family stopped at Waffle House, where they enjoyed breakfast and shared a fun moment.

However, these measures to ensure quality family time are not without their pains.

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Kelly said on The Morning After podcast in 2025 that getting her four daughters ready for a trip to Philadelphia was “hell.” All four girls had soccer games on the same day before the family had to catch their flight, making the day especially busy and stressful for Kelly.

Yet Kelly Stafford cherishes all the small moments with them, because motherhood hasn’t been easy for her. After facing fertility problems, Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford went through IVF before welcoming their twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler. Postpartum was difficult, too.

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In March 2022, Kelly Stafford shared an old photo showing her body three months after having her twins, Sawyer and Chandler. She wanted to make it clear that mothers don’t get to “snap back” into shape after having a baby.

The pressure to look like she did before pregnancy also led Kelly to make unhealthy choices. She admitted that she “started cutting calories to an extent that was so unhealthy” and was “not eating enough.” She became very insecure about her body and felt she was being a “terrible wife” to Matthew.

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But the couple has stayed through a myriad of thick and thin all this time. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback, seven years after marriage and with his twins nearly five years old, credited his wife for his success after the Rams won the NFC Championship in 2022

“I couldn’t have done it without her. She’s an unbelievable part of my life,” the quarterback said in a post-game press conference. “She’s been through a lot with me, and we’ve leaned on each other at separate times to help ourselves get through whatever we’re having to get through.”

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Matthew can be quite the gusher when it comes to Kelly, and he doesn’t shy away from that fact.

“Kelly, you’re unbelievable,” he said earlier this year, when he was honored with the NFL MVP award. “What you do for our family, the way you support me, the way you support these kids,” Matthew gushed. “Shoot, they got guys in the audience tonight [who] know how she supported everybody that’s involved in my life and she’s my rock. I want to let you know the sacrifices. I see you, I love you, I appreciate you very much.”

After the ceremony, the Staffords dropped by a Raising Cane’s for some chicken fingers, all still decked up in their gala outfits. It was an important night for quarterback, but at the end of it all, it was just a family affair for the Staffords.

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Now, the kids and Kelly Stafford are all set to support Matthew Stafford as the season kicks off on 11th September 2026 against the 49ers.