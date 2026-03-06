Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre & Others Mourn Ex-Packers President Who Passes Away at 89

On Thursday, the NFL community received sad news as former Green Bay Packers president Bob Harlan passed away at the age of 89 after a brief illness. The loss quickly echoed across the football world. Soon after the announcement, several legends, including Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, who were connected to the franchise, shared their grief.

First, Aaron Rodgers reflected on how much Harlan influenced his own journey to Titletown. The former Packers quarterback explained that Harlan’s leadership directly set the stage for his arrival in Green Bay.

“Bob Harlan is a big reason that I was selected by the Green Bay Packers,” Aaron Rodgers shared, per the Packers.

“In 2005, he hired Ted Thompson as GM, and Ted drafted me in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. I really got to know Bob on the 2007 Packers Tailgate Tour. I think I speak for everyone who went on that trip when I say that we had an absolute blast during those four days, and Bob was a big part of it for me! Bob is one of the most naturally funny people that I met in the organization during my 18 years. Whether we were laughing on the bus for four days on the Tailgate Tour, embracing in the locker room after a game, or catching up at the holiday party every year, I lit up every day I got to see Mr. Harlan and give him a big hug.”

Rodgers continued, “To me, Bob embodied the spirit of the Green Bay Packers, and he truly loved leading the greatest franchise in the NFL. His kind heart, quick wit, and steady hand will be remembered by Packers people forever. I’ll always be thankful for my time with the legend, Mr. Bob Harlan.”

Meanwhile, Brett Favre also shared a heartfelt message while remembering the longtime leader of the Packers and the beloved figure among Cheeseheads.

“Bob Harlan’s leadership of the Green Bay Packers was outstanding,” Favre said, as per Packers. “Hiring Ron Wolf and supporting the trade that brought me to Green Bay changed my career. The organization believed in me and gave me the opportunity. He was so supportive of me during the challenges I faced in my career. Challenges my family faced, too. He was always there offering his support. He was a great and kind man.”

In addition, Favre remembered how Harlan built a strong connection with the fanbase and took pride in the team’s biggest achievements.

“I appreciated the way he represented the Packers and connected so well with Packers fans; I also truly enjoyed his sense of humor and cherished the moments we shared over the years. I know winning the Super Bowl and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay was a proud moment for him, what the team accomplished. It was incredible to be a part of the resurgence of this great franchise, and Bob set the tone with his leadership.”

The admiration expressed by Rodgers and Favre resonates deeply with all Packers fans. Because, for decades, the Packers have remained one of the NFL’s most stable and respected franchises despite playing in the smallest city in major American professional sports. Much of that success traces back to Harlan’s leadership. During his tenure from 1989 to 2008, he helped guide a major revival of the franchise and left behind a foundation that still defines the organization today.

This is a developing story…