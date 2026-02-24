Packers Announce Punishment Against Ticket Violation as Waiting List to Witness Jordan Love & Co. Exceeds 150,000

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: A Green Bay Packers helmet is placed on a cooler before a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220112

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: A Green Bay Packers helmet is placed on a cooler before a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220112

Essentials Inside The Story Green Bay sends a strong message to its ticket base ahead of the new season.

Massive fan demand continues to shape decisions around Lambeau Field.

Key roster and offseason choices add to the stakes moving forward.

The Green Bay Packers have issued a stern warning to those putting profit over a genuine fan experience. Lambeau Field has been home to the franchise since 1957, with thousands of people flocking each year to catch the live action. But since season tickets are meant for fans and not sellers, the Packers organization has taken measures against ticket holders who repeatedly resell their seats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Our season ticket holders are central to Lambeau Field’s significant homefield advantage and game-day experience,” said Packers vice president of sales and business development Craig Benzel. “We continue to emphasize the purpose of having season tickets, which is to attend games and contribute to that atmosphere. Simply put: Packers season ticket holders who purchase their tickets with the sole intent of reselling them should not be Packers season ticket holders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization has decided not to renew the seats of fans who have repeatedly resold their tickets. It could have been through the secondary market or brokers, directly or indirectly. This warning carries weight, as ESPN’s Rob Demovsky noted that the team may take action without further notice. The big step comes as Green Bay continues its “non-renewal exercise” that has been in place for years to ensure proper utilization of these season tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

With planning for the upcoming NFL season already underway, the team will mail invoices to ticket holders next week. It will contain information regarding pricing and next season’s home opponents. The invoice will also reiterate the team’s strict policy on ticket usage.

On their official website, the Packers have stressed that season tickets are for fans’ personal enjoyment. The team clarifies that this includes sharing them with family, friends, or colleagues. If someone can’t attend the game, the team encourages them to pass the tickets to fellow Packers fans. In practice, the organization canceled ticket renewals for many resellers just last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Bob Brzezinski, a fan who had been attending games at Lambeau over the past decade, lost his ability to renew. He cited being cancer-stricken as a reason for selling his ticket in the last two years. Despite appealing in March via a letter, the team remained firm on its decision in its response the following month. Meanwhile, the move comes after the queue to catch QB Jordan Love and his teammates live has grown longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waitlist surges past 155,000 as Jordan Love’s team cracks down

After announcing its punishment, Green Bay revealed that over 155,000 fans were on the waiting list to buy tickets last year. This shows the immense demand and why it becomes important to ensure only true supporters get seats at historic Lambeau Field. By doing so, they will protect the team’s home-field advantage.

On the field, the Packers aim for a reset that will bring them closer to their dreams of clinching the Super Bowl. They have made the postseason in each of the last three seasons, falling in the divisional round in 2023 before failing to advance past the wild-card round in the next two years. Head coach Matt LaFleur currently holds a 3–5 postseason record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure is mounting to turn regular-season success into a deeper playoff push. Meanwhile, injuries to key players have held them back in the past. Tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL tear during a Week 9 game in November. Also, a partially torn patellar tendon sent right tackle Zach Tom to the sidelines in Week 15, costing him the final three regular-season games and the playoffs.

Both of them are expected to be in line to return ahead of the 2026 campaign. Moreover, the Packers also need to make some financial calls this offseason. Important players such as Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs, Quay Walker, and Rasheed Walker are hitting free agency, forcing the team to decide who to retain as it navigates its salary cap and roster structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Green Bay is projected to hold multiple selections for the 2026 NFL Draft, including expected seventh-round compensatory picks for Josh Myers and Eric Wilson. With roster questions looming and huge fan demand, the Packers are in for crucial decisions on and off the field.