Packers Announce Trevon Diggs’ Plans After Packers CB’s Bold Message

Essentials Inside The Story A sudden split in Dallas opened an unexpected playoff door, and Green Bay didn't hesitate to step through it

With injuries piling up, the Packers are weighing a risky but potentially game-changing move at the worst possible time for opponents

Once elite and now questioned, Trevon Diggs believes this late-season reset could flip the entire narrative

After parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys, cornerback Trevon Diggs has found a new home. With injuries thinning the depth in their secondary, the Green Bay Packers wasted no time addressing those concerns through Diggs. And as the postseason approaches, they have made a logical choice about how and when the 27-year-old could factor into their plans.

“With the playoffs right around the corner, we’ve got to get him up to speed fast,” the Packers’ defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said, via ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky post on X.

The Packers claimed Trevon Diggs off waivers on Wednesday after the Cowboys dumped him the day before. Now, the team wants to see an immediate impact from its new cornerback. He may even play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings since head coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t brushed off that possibility. And honestly, Green Bay’s urgency makes sense.

They lost cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Kamal Hadden to injuries while locking horns with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. And that’s why LaFleur’s team is open to throwing him in the mix if Diggs shows he’s ready. Meanwhile, the player’s addition to the Packers stems from an ugly split with Jerry Jones’ franchise. It came after their 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas. He didn’t fly back home with the team against head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s wishes.

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI

While it served as the final straw, the Cowboys reportedly had multiple issues with him, including frustration over his on-field performance and his handling of injury rehab. Nevertheless, Diggs’ exit gave Green Bay a golden chance to lock him in free agency and improve their secondary. However, the former second-round pick’s production has dipped this season. Since arriving in the NFL in 2020, he has hauled in 20 interceptions and 63 pass deflections.

But this year, he couldn’t record a single interception or pass breakup in eight games. Yet for now, the Packers believe the reward outweighs the risk. If Trevon Diggs adapts to their playbook and stays healthy, he could contribute as a CB2 and CB3 or may go beyond. Judging from the bold message he recently sent out, he is indeed on a mission to finish this season strongly.

Trevon Diggs still believes in himself despite struggles

Diggs is coming off a dull season with the Cowboys, standing in sharp contrast with the milestone he hit early on. Just a few years ago, he earned All-Pro honors after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in the 2021 season. With his reputation of being a dangerous cornerback fading, Diggs is more adamant than ever to rediscover himself. His message following his first practice in Green Bay on Thursday reflected that wild desire.

“I still feel like I’m the best,” he said. “I think I just need to be myself, you know? Be who I know I am. Go out there and perform, and performing everything will take care of itself. I’m not chasing accolades. I’m not chasing anything. I’m chasing being a better me, being better every day … helping this team win.”

Meanwhile, the Alabama standout reunites with his former buddy Micah Parsons, who left the Cowboys in August 2025 because of the contract disputes. However, the duo won’t share the field this season because Parsons is out with a season-ending torn ACL. Diggs shared that Parsons spoke highly of the Packers’ environment. And he could confirm it with his first impression.

While Diggs is not in his elite All-Pro form, a little push from defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can help him regain consistency and confidence. If that happens, the Packers will be looking at a key player on their defense.