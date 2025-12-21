brand-logo
Home/NFL

Bears DE Awaits Punishment for Controversial Jordan Love Incident After Packers Shared Injury Update

Pritish Ganguly

Dec 21, 2025

The Bears stunned the Packers with a gritty 22-16 overtime win. However, the night turned dark fast for Packers fans, as Jordan Love exited early with a concussion. Meanwhile, the Bears, despite taking the win home, may face a costly setback for the Jordan Love incident.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post stepped in on X and broke down why discipline could be coming. His words carried weight around the league. And more importantly, they framed the moment without emotion.

“The hit by Austin Booker that resulted in Jordan Love’s concussion was certainly illegal. It makes no difference under the rules that Love lowered his head before absorbing the hit. To characterize the hit as anything beyond illegal is difficult because that involves intent.”

That statement alone explains why the league office is watching closely. That incident happened in the second quarter. Love dropped back into the pocket. Then Booker came free off the edge. Love dipped his head at the last second. Booker met him there. Helmet to helmet. No flags at the moment. Still, the impact was clear to everyone inside Soldier Field.

After the hit, silence took over. Love stayed down. Trainers rushed in. He lay flat on his back as the medical staff worked. Soon after, he walked to the blue tent. Moments later, he headed down the tunnel. The Packers later confirmed the concussion.

Malik Willis took over next. To his credit, he steadied the huddle. First, he guided Green Bay to a field goal. Love’s final line read 8 of 13 for 77 yards. Meanwhile, Willis finished 9 of 11 for 121 yards and a score. He also ran hard. Ten carries. Forty-four yards. Still, the talk after the game stayed on Booker and what comes next.

