Packers’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Matt LaFleur Picking San Diego State CB in Round 2

Essentials Inside The Story
- Trading away veteran Kenny Clark led to a huge gap at the defensive line
- Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes' departures left the cornerback room empty
- Offensive Line faces a crisis with Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins likely leaving via free agency
Back in August 2025, the Green Bay Packers rolled the dice and traded two first-round picks as well as defensive lineman Kenny Clark to acquire Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay offered him a four-year, $188 million contract with his new team, which also came with $120 million fully guaranteed at signing.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Parsons responded with 12.5 sacks for the team last year. Yet even with the acquisition of a superstar pass rusher, the Packers still have needs on defense ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
NEEDS:
Cornerback
Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, both recent first-round picks, left the team last season and created a huge hole at the position, as Nate Hobbs and Micah Robinson were inadequate replacements. Unfortunately for the Packers, this is not a great draft for teams that need multiple cornerbacks.
Defensive Tackle
Trading Kenny Clark as part of the Micah Parsons trade weakened the position, which was further hurt when starter Devonte Wyatt was limited by injuries. Warren Brinson, a sixth-round pick from last year’s draft, has upside and could fill a void if he develops.
Offensive Line
Left tackle Rasheed Walker will likely leave via free agency, but the hopes are that 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan can fill the void after starting at guard early in his career. Elgton Jenkins could also be lost to free agency, meaning finding a guard and center in the offseason is a priority.
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 2: Chris Johnson/CB/San Diego State
Johnson is a big-bodied cornerback who has the speed and skill to start on Sundays. He had a terrific college career, then showed a lot of ability during Senior Bowl practices.
ROUND 3: Brian Parker II/IOL/Duke
The former Duke right tackle projects inside on Sundays and flashed ability at center during Shrine Bowl practices. He needs to get stronger, but he blocks with great fundamentals and is effective on the move.
ROUND 4: Chris McClellan/DT/Missouri
McClellan is an explosive and powerful 320-pound tackle who dominates the action. He does a great job occupying blockers while flashing the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.
ROUND 5: Dominic Zvada/K/Michigan
Packers kicker Brandon McManus missed four of his seven attempts from 40-49 yards out, and many of his failed attempts were costly to the team. Zvada hit 21 of 22 field goals as a junior with a career-long of 56 yards.