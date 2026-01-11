Bill Simmons Lashes Out at Packers HC Matt LaFleur After ‘Worst Playoff Coaching Performance This Century’ vs Bears

The Green Bay Packers stormed into 2025 like kings. Back in late August, Green Bay pushed all its chips in by trading for Micah Parsons, a move that had Cheeseheads talking Super Bowl all season. However, fast forward 135 days, and the mood flipped hard. On Saturday night at Lambeau Field, the season ended with another gut punch. Worse still, it came against the Chicago Bears, the century-old rivals, in a wild-card collapse that felt painfully familiar.

As a result, the fallout was instant and loud. Bill Simmons did not dance around it when he went after Matt LaFleur.

“Matt LaFleur’s second half has to be on the short list of worst playoff coaching performances this century,” he wrote on X.

Moreover, the take spread fast because many Cheeseheads were already thinking the same thing.

Meanwhile, the loss carried extra weight. It marked the Packers’ fifth straight defeat. Even more, it became their longest season-ending losing streak since 1990. For a franchise built on pride, that number stings.

