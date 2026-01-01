Brett Favre Clears Stance on Jordan Love Being “Cheap” on Christmas, Shares Gift He Once Gave Sterling Sharpe

Quarterback Jordan Love didn’t know that a simple act of spreading joy this holiday season would backfire. After he gave his teammates Nike Dunk shoes for Christmas, social media lit up, calling it a ‘cheap’ gift. But former Green Bay Packers player Brett Favre is not one to jump on the bandwagon.

“No. To each his own,” Favre said on the new episode of 4th and Favre, refusing to call the gift inexpensive. “Every guy in pro football makes really good money and can afford their own truck or their own shoes, their own watch. I don’t think, Jordan, by any means is cheap.”

Nike Dunk shoes retail for $120 a pair, meaning the signal-caller would have spent about $5,000 on his O-line. However, it was mainly the comparison with other top quarterbacks that fueled the social media chatter. For instance, this Christmas, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy gave Rolex watches to his offensive linemen, while Bears’ Caleb Williams reportedly gifted designer Bottega Veneta bags and premium Don Julio 1942 tequila.

In comparison, Love’s sneakers seemed way too modest, especially considering his financial status. In July 2024, Love locked a four-year, $220 million extension with Green Bay. The deal also included a $75 million signing bonus and over $155 million in new full guarantees, placing him among the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Despite factoring in everything, one can’t overlook the fact that Love is a Nike athlete. His partnership with the brand likely played some role in why he chose their shoes.

Regardless, Favre looked back on how he handled gifting during his own career.

“I think my first or second year, I bought watches for the line,” he said. “I got Sterling [Sharpe] a watch because he broke the reception record.”

The record that he was most likely referring to was set in 1992, when Sharpe recorded 108 receptions. The following year, Sharpe pushed his mark to 112 receptions, setting another record. He had a seven-year stint with the Packers. Towards the end of his career, 1992-94, he emerged as Favre’s go-to target on the field.

Naturally, Favre’s gift to Sharpe was out of love and appreciation, something that Jordan Love has done in meaningful ways during past holiday seasons.

Jordan Love’s holiday spirit of giving goes beyond the locker room

Those who described the Packers’ quarterback as unthoughtful should take a closer look at his work away from the headlines. In May 2024, the former first-round pick established the Hands of 10ve Foundation. It is an initiative that focuses on youth sports and mental health awareness, including suicide prevention. Through this charity, Love has funded scholarships for young children, donated sports gear such as cleats, and supported multiple local youth programs.

This holiday season, his charity sprang into action and invited eight kids from the Better Days Mentoring Program. They spent an evening with the quarterback during a special outing at Dick’s Sporting Goods. He gave each child $300 to spend in the store and shared a meaningful message.

“I think it’s always important to give back to the community or the people who watch us on Sundays, root for us, and the ones that are backing us, supporting, and obviously this is the place we live and work, so to be able to give back and make an impact on the people here is important,” he said.

But guess what? Love’s generosity was also on display well before his foundation officially launched.

In November 2023, he hosted the “Lights of Christmas” event at Johnsonville Tailgate Village. The fundraiser brought together nearly 50 law enforcement agencies across Northeast Wisconsin. Along with officers, they assembled and distributed care packages filled with essentials such as soap, gloves, and hand warmers to people in need.

So, while Love’s gifts to his teammates were underwhelming for social media users, the player has indeed made a difference during the holidays.