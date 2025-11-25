Brett Favre Opens Up On Dad’s ‘Tough Love’ as Packers Legend Comes Clean on ‘Ego’ Problem

Fame and money can change anyone. And if a Super Bowl ring, 500 TDs, 70,000 yards, and 6,300 pass completions out of 10,169 backs it, then ego also enters the picture. However, NLF legend Brett Favre is an exception. He never let such thoughts get the better of him. The sole reason the “gunslinger” never walked that path was because of his father’s tough love. When asked whether he ever became egotistical, the QB explained his father’s unique ways to help him stay focused.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My dad would never let us,” Brett Favre said during the latest episode of the 4th and Favre Podcast. “In fact, we got tons of spankings. Most of them I deserved, and the ones I didn’t deserve probably did me as much good as the ones I did deserve. And you know, we just, we were never, you know, my mom and dad were our biggest fans, but they also were not gonna tell us things that were not true.” Brett Favre’s father never let him get ahead of himself and always encouraged him to stay grounded.

Favre’s father, Irvin, and mother, Bonita, have always given him honest feedback rather than sugarcoating their words. The star QB said that his father was “short on praise.” According to his assumption, the lack of praise was deliberate so that his children wouldn’t get ahead of themselves and keep walking down the path of diligence, persistence, and hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spent 16 long years with the Green Bay Packers, and spent the last few years of his career with the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings, with his finest season coming in 2009. He led the Vikings to the NFC title game, throwing for 4,202 yards and even registering a career-high 107.2 passer rating, before retiring in 2010. Irrespective of his illustrious career, he ensured to remain faithful to his father’s teachings.

Being a Packers Hall of Fame member, the gunslinger has always stayed updated about the franchise. He even mentored a young Aaron Rodgers when he was with the Packers. However, based on his current form, Favre preferred Jordan Love over Rodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Favre explains his controversial pick

Currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is nearing the end of his career. Even though his performance has been better than the last couple of seasons, it is nowhere near what he was with the Packers. On the other hand, Love is in his prime and is good at throwing the ball.

I think Jordan has shown he can make all the throws,” said the NFL legend on 4th and Favre. “I think he has shown that his teammates love playing with him and for him. If you go back two years, they were basically a play away from … a shot to play for the Super Bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Favre has always been a straightforward guy, and this time, too, he did not deviate. The Packers are second in the NFC North in the 2025 season, and Jordan Love has been fun to watch. Rodgers has also shown improvements; he has suffered multiple multi-INTs in the ongoing season.

It is amazing to see how passionate Brett Favre remains even after 15 years of his retirement. He regularly follows the Packers and does not hesitate to share his honest opinions. Seems like he is still following his dad’s way of showing tough love, even to this day.