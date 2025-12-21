Packers CB Takes Strong Locker Room Action for Keisean Nixon After His Costly Mistake Against D.J. Moore

Essentials Inside The Story Keisean Nixon was beaten late as the Packers lost control in overtime.

A teammate steps forward postgame as frustration spills publicly.

D.J. Moore’s score seals another costly Green Bay breakdown.

The Chicago Bears‘ 22-16 upset against the Green Bay Packers had the cornerback Keisean Nixon staring down his locker. With their loss, the Packers now move to a 9-5-1 record after failing to protect a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, before the media could pounce on Nixon, a Packers defender displayed a powerful example of locker room loyalty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cornerback Nate Hobbs swiftly stepped in front of Nixon as he was about to speak to the media. The Athletic’s Green Bay Packers writer Matt Schneidman shared what happened afterwards in his post.

Hobbs’ action exemplified the locker room chemistry and the synergy shared by all the teammates. The Packers dominated the game early and held the Bears in check before the fourth quarter. The Bears did a terrific job of forcing overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the regulation period, the Packers had fourth-and-1 at Chicago 36. However, backup quarterback Malik Willis fumbled the snap, leading to the Bears taking over at the 36. Four plays later, D.J. Moore made no mistake and scored the walk-off winning touchdown with a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams, even after Keisean Nixon’s efforts to stop him.

After replacing Nixon, Hobbs spoke to the media, and while commending the pass and the catch, the cornerback stated that it happened due to a “miscommunication.”

“It was just miscommunication, that’s all,” Nate Hobbs said. “Y’all seen (it). It was just a good throw and a good catch, bro. That’s all. It’s football. Just toss up, catch, he made a heck of a play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The result of the miscommunication? The Bears secured a 22-16 win that could help them qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

However, this does not look good for Keisean Nixon. An NFL columnist’s post showed his alarming stats, reflecting on his performances this season.

A win against the Bears would have had the roster in a much more comfortable spot. However, the players seemed upset after the loss, a sentiment reflected in Bullard’s and Wooden’s post-game interviews.

The Packers’ players displayed disappointment after the loss

While Hobbs did not let Keisean Nixon speak to the media, other players on the roster expressed their disappointment after the loss to the Bears. The game was full of head-scratchers, especially when you consider that the Packers did not punt the ball even once. Furthermore, they also went 0-for-5 in the red zone and 0-for-3 in goal-to-go.

When safety Javon Bullard was asked about the game, this is what he had to say:

“We gotta finish. We had the game,” Bullard said. “Sometimes the ball just don’t fall your way. It wasn’t nothing they did. They didn’t do (anything) special. Kicker ain’t got no magic foot or nothing like that. The ball just didn’t fall our way. We just gotta take that one.”

Imago December 20, 2025: Chicago Bears DJ Moore 2 catches the winning touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers Keisean Nixon 25 during the game in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251220_zma_c04_232 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

Defensive lineman Colby Wooden understood the importance of winning the game, especially after leading from the start: