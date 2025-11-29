Christian Watson Fires Back at Lions CB’s Claim Against NFL Refs Following Packers Thanksgiving Win

Essentials Inside The Story Christian Watson replies to Robertson's p 51-yard TD sparks controversy

Thanksgiving football is supposed to be about tradition, but for the Lions and Packers, it became a stage for a bitter war of words over a single controversial touchdown. Cornerback Amik Robertson let his frustration spill over on the refs, calling out the officiating after a 51-yard touchdown. He even called the connection “weak route.” In response, Watson himself didn’t hold back and took shots at Robertson.

“WEAK AH ROUTE,” Watson posted a story on Instagram. “FLICKS TOUGH THO.” He wrapped the caption with a laughing emoji, basically citing that Robertson couldn’t do anything to stop that touchdown.

That 51-yard touchdown from Jordan Love to Christian Watson in the Packers’ 31-24 Thanksgiving win left the Lions fans fuming. The Detroit supporters are still buzzing about what they saw as a blatant push-off on Amik Robertson.

Watson ran a perfect deep post, snagging Love’s pass over his shoulder. But replays showed him shoving his arm into Robertson’s chest/shoulder while the cornerback grabbed his jersey. Lions players and fans immediately cried foul, calling it an obvious offensive pass interference. But the booth review let it stand, giving Green Bay a 24-14 lead early in the third quarter.

While Detroit fans stayed locked on the no-flag outrage, the game itself quickly shifted to something impossible to ignore. The noise around the refs faded, and the spotlight swung back to the quarterback, who kept dictating the night.

Jordan Love receives love from his teammate

Jordan Love seems to be on a mission this season. He has lifted the Packers to an 8-4 record through week 13, piling up 2,794 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. His low sack count (17) proves his ability to use his legs effectively and not just restrict himself to throwing. This was especially visible during his recent Thanksgiving victory.

On that night, Love had a season-high four touchdowns in a game with 234 yards as he feasted on the Lions like it was nothing. Even his squad backed up his play.

“That’s who he is,” Micah Parsons said about the quarterback. “He’s going to show up. Injured, hurt, he’s going to fight for his guys and play at the highest level. J-Love’s the ultimate competitor. There’s not too many quarterbacks that fight like him. He just comes in and he works. It’s starting to show off. The jump he’s making this year is night and day.”

Love has some of the best out there on his side. What’s further impressive is that he has shown his elite class in the absence of his top weapons.

Through 12 games, offensive weapons like Christian Watson have been part of just half of the tournament, featuring in just six games. With bombs like that 51-yard throw during the Lions game, Love has displayed his elite arm talent in clutch situations.

The Packers are surging at 8-3-1, but now comes the test that will define whether this run becomes a true NFC power shift. With the Bears holding the top spot in the division, Green Bay walks into its next matchup with a significant home-field edge and a chance to take down the one team standing above them.

