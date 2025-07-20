Christian Watson May Still Surprise Matt LaFleur Despite Packers WR Landing on PUP

“I expect him to give us a boost”: This is what Matt LaFleur expects from Packers wide receiver Christian Watson upon his return. And why not? Last year, Watson finished the season with 29 receptions for 620 yards and 2 touchdowns in just a few games. But rewind to last December: he got a torn ACL while playing against the Chicago Bears. Just like that, his season was over. Then came the long road of rehab. Now, the question isn’t what happened, but what’s next.

Recovery updates have started to offer a more optimistic timeline. Peter Bukowski of Locked On Packers recently pointed to Bryan Bulaga’s 9-month ACL recovery in 2013 as a reference, suggesting Watson might follow a similar path. In a video, Bukowski speculated a potential return between Weeks 6 and 8, saying, “I don’t think it’s crazy for him to be back early… maybe he could be ready to go.” That shifted the conversation—Watson being on the 53-man roster early this season suddenly feels less like a realistic goal.

Which further gets reinforced by what the Packers just did. As AtoZ Sports reported, Green Bay placed Christian Watson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, not the reserve/PUP list. That distinction matters. “Even if unsurprising, it’s some level of good news,” the outlet noted. Because he’s on the active/PUP, he can be activated at any point before the regular season begins. Had they chosen the reserve/PUP now, he’d be out for at least four games—or worse, the entire 2025 season. Instead, this move signals clear intent: they expect him back.

We also get a bit of hope from Matt LaFleur’s recent update on Watson. The coach didn’t offer a firm return date, but his comments suggest things are trending in the right direction. “He’s been doing a great job. He attacks it the right way… I think he’s in the best spot possible considering the circumstances,” LaFleur said. It’s not a confirmation, but it’s enough to believe that Watson might return sooner than expected. His progress is real, and the team sees it.

Watson’s return—whenever it happens—won’t just impact the depth chart; it could reshape the entire offensive rhythm. Matt LaFleur will have tough choices to make. Like, does he keep first-round rookie

, who posted 987 yards and 9 touchdowns at Texas, on the sidelines? Either way, Green Bay opens against three top-20 defenses. If Watson’s back, his speed could give the team exactly the edge they need. But speed on the outside only matters if the quarterback has time to use it.

Christian Watson’s return might come too late to save Jordan Love.

Jordan Love doesn’t have much room for error this season. After missing nearly three games in 2024 and facing uneven offensive rhythm, criticism followed fast. But Matt LaFleur was quick to defend his quarterback, pointing out the obvious—missed time means fewer numbers, not necessarily less talent. Still, with the offensive line undergoing changes and the spotlight brighter than ever. Now, every decision around him—especially on the O-line—could either steady the ship or tip it over.

One of those decisions is Aaron Banks. The Packers signed him to a $77 million deal, not just to fill a role but to shift their entire line strategy. Elgton Jenkins, one of the league’s best guards, moves to center, making room for Banks at left guard. On paper, it’s about building a stronger run game behind Josh Jacobs. But Banks comes with history. He missed games last year with an MCL sprain and hasn’t played a full season without injury issues or inconsistency. For that kind of money, Green Bay’s betting big on a maybe.

And if that doesn’t work? Jordan Love could pay the price. Jenkins allowed just one sack last season and earned one of the top pass-blocking grades among guards. Banks, meanwhile, surrendered 25 pressures and drew five penalties despite also allowing just one sack. His pass-blocking was shaky at best. The run game might improve, but if Love is constantly under heat from the left side, it won’t matter. LaFleur is hoping the payoff is worth it. But right now, it feels like a risky shuffle with real consequences while waiting for their wide receiver.