Christian Watson Refuses to Lose Hope on Packers Return as Jordan Love Finds His New WR1

If Christian Watson’s NFL career were a video game, he’d have maxed out his ‘Injury Resilience’ skill tree just to survive training camp. From hamstring explosions to mystery knee bruises and a concussion cameo, the man’s spent more time with medical tape than route trees. In just three seasons, Watson’s body has racked up more red flags than a cooked-up theory on Reddit. And just when he looked ready to leave all that behind – 15 games in 2024, a career-high in yards (620), finally hamstring-free, his ACL gave out. Non-contact. In Week 18. On the doorstep of a contract year. If football Gods exist, they’ve got a messed-up sense of humor.

Watson’s 2025 offseason didn’t start with film study or protein shakes; it started with reconstructive knee surgery and hard questions about his future. The timing couldn’t be crueler. The Packers’ former second-rounder was heading into his final rookie year, trying to prove he’s worth WR1 money. Instead, he’s proving he can walk again. Again. And with a 74.9% chance of missing at least two quarters in any given game, Watson’s future in Green Bay feels less secure by the day. As he himself confessed, after his first training camp interview, “It’s definitely rough. Especially the timing.”

Still, if anyone’s pushing the limits and trusting Gods plan, it’s him. “I’m just letting God’s plan run its course…So I’ve just been working and embracing the grind.” He continued, “my hopes are high, for sure…Honestly, I’ve just been pushing as hard as I can and letting the training staff pull me back from doing stuff. I’m in a really good spot.” No setbacks. No complaints. Just relentless effort and rehab drills. Back in May, he told FOX 11 that he’s “attacking it every day,” and Matt LaFleur praised his attitude, calling it “outstanding.” That same energy carried into training camp, where fans erupted just watching him jog past the sideline. Half-speed run, full-throttle ovation.

But the crowd cheers don’t change the reality: Watson is still on the sideline, still not cleared for practice. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doubled down this week – no full practices during camp, no early return plan. Watson, ever the optimist, acknowledged, “Whether it’s 15 games or five games,” he said, “I feel like as long as I’m able to go out there and just prove that I am what I was before the injury and be me, the rest is going to take care of itself.”

Now comes the latest gut punch: Gutekunst all but confirmed what Watson feared – he’s unlikely to be ready for the Sept. 7 opener against the Lions and will probably start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. But these injuries haven’t sidelined the GM’s faith in Watson.

“He’s a freak,” Gutekunst said, praising Watson’s effort in run tests. “[But] we’re going to take our time with him. I’m sure there’s going to be a time where he’s really pressing to get out there. But he’s doing great.” Translation: don’t expect to see No. 9 cutting up secondaries anytime soon. A minimum four-game delay feels baked into the plan. And the problem is, while he works toward full-speed cuts, the offense is already evolving – without him.

As Christian Watson sits, Matthew Golden shines

And that’s where rookie Matthew Golden comes in. The Packers shocked no one and everyone when they finally broke the curse and used a first-round pick on a receiver – Golden, 23rd overall. The Texas standout didn’t just show up with hype. He showed up with a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, 987 yards, and 9 TDs last college season. He played outside, handled slot duties, and made camp defenders look like they were running underwater. Meanwhile, Bo Melton is flipping to cornerback. Yeah, it’s that kind of camp.

Jordan Love has noticed. With Watson sidelined and Jayden Reed still climbing, it’s Golden who’s getting the WR1 reps in early sessions. Coaches love his flexibility. Love loves his speed. The Packers haven’t had a first-round WR since 2002 – and it shows. But now, they’ve got one, and he might be exactly what Love needs to push this offense into the top tier.

Too early to call him WR1? Maybe. Jayden Reed did put up 857 yards last year. But the writing’s on the wall – and possibly already inked in LaFleur’s playbook. Golden’s reps, his usage, the trust – it’s there. And with Watson’s return uncertain, Reed best prepare for a WR2 role or a heavy slot share. Because Matthew Golden isn’t just competing. He’s leading. And Jordan Love might’ve just found the guy he’s going to ride with into his prime.