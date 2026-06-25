Packers’ Christian Watson Reveals True Thoughts on Jordan Love’s Leadership

Jordan Love took over the prestigious QB spot in Green Bay from franchise legend Aaron Rodgers when he left the team after the 2022 season. Having played behind Rodgers for two years, Love was able to learn a lot about the position by picking his brain. However, in recent years, he has elevated his game and become one of the best QBs in the league.

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Having been in Green Bay for his entire career, Love has also become a key locker room figure and wide receiver, Christian Watson has revealed what his leadership is like.

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“Honestly, I just feel like he just finds a way to get better at the things that he’s already been great at,” said Watson, via Green.Bay.Packers on X. “I think that his consistency is somehow finding ways to get even better. I feel like he’s always been kind of the anchor of the offense in terms of his poise and his consistency.

“Since he’s got the starting job, he just finds ways to continue to build on that even more. I think his biggest strength is just bringing the guys around him along. I feel like we all just kind of lean on his energy, lean on his vibe, and he kind of just brings everybody else up with him. I think that’s definitely his biggest strong suit, and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better in this offseason because of it.”

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After taking over the baton from Rodgers, Love has led the Packers to four playoff appearances. While those have not led to Lombardi trophies for the franchise, he learnt some tough lessons from them.

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A tough experience came when he tossed a cross-body throw into the hands of a San Francisco 49ers defender and lost the NFC Divisional Game in 2023. In a stretch during the 2025 season, he lost to the Raiders, Broncos, and Steelers in a month.

He learned from his mistakes and started making better decisions at crucial moments. During the 2024 season, he led the Packers to a huge win over the Houston Texans. Love initially gave up three turnovers, but Love showed poise and kept his composure, ultimately leading them to a 24-22 win over the Texans. Love threw for 220 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing almost 73% of his passes. Even head coach Matt LaFleur praised Love for his ability to lead the team to victory.

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“He showed us great poise and ability to lead us down in the most critical moment,” said Matt LaFleur. “Two-minute, I don’t want to say it was an issue for us, but we’ve had some bad things happen in some of those situations. For us to come away today with a win, a game-winning drive in a two-minute situation, I think that will give us a lot of confidence moving forward.”

While the Packers players and coaches seem to believe they have a leader in Jordan Love, the quarterback feels that there are a few areas in which he needs to improve.

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Jordan Love is trying to be more consistent in the pocket

It has been more than 15 years since the Green Bay Packers last lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Since then, they have qualified for the postseason 12 times, but never made it to the Super Bowl. But fans are hopeful that, like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love would also win the Super Bowl in the Packers jersey. While players and fans seem to put a lot of faith in Love, the quarterback feels that he needs to be better, especially in the pocket, to go that extra mile.

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“My biggest thing that I’ve noticed since I got back is just my feet in the pocket, trying to be as smooth and consistent as possible,” said Jordan Love. “When I go through my reads, get into my hitches and not getting antsy, not getting to that point where you’re trying to move through the pocket too fast. Just staying calm, staying relaxed, move through my reads.

“If I’ve gotta move around in the pocket, keeping those movements pretty tight and not kind of running into where guys might be peeling off and able to hit you. So just really trying to focus on my feet, my pocket movements. Obviously, I think all those things are tied to accuracy and just the timing of routes and things like that, so just trying to be as dialed in as possible. That’s the biggest thing I’ve been trying to work on so far.”

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110096

Love has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league, crossing the 3,30o+ passing yard mark for three consecutive seasons. His best was the 2023 season when he recorded 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. He also highlighted his dual-threat abilities by covering 247 rushing yards and scoring 4 touchdowns in 50 carries.

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Interestingly, the 27-year-old had the best accuracy last season in the three seasons he became QB1. His 66.3% pass completion, with only six interceptions, speaks to his improvement in consistency. However, he feels that he can still get better. It highlights his hunger to get better at football. Love seems to have taken a step towards improvement after his OTAs and minicamp performance.

The coaches lauded his arm strength, pinpoint accuracy, and decision-making skills. He even threw a 70-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed, showcasing his ability as a QB. So, it seems he is more or less ready for the regular season. With the training camp still left, it could provide him with the last piece of the puzzle that will help him bring out his best in the upcoming season.