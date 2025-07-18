Christian Watson’s Return to Create Major Problems For Matt LaFleur After Packers WR’s Injury Update

The Packers had positioned themselves for a postseason push. What they didn’t account for was losing Christian Watson in December to a torn ACL, non-contact, against the Bears, on a play that didn’t look like much until he didn’t get up. For Watson, it meant surgery and a months-long rehab. For Green Bay, it triggered a longer conversation: with a young quarterback in Jordan Love and a crowded receiver room, what does Watson’s uncertain timeline mean for how Matt LaFleur builds the offense in camp, and who gets left out when he returns?

The plot took a twist when recovery updates started surfacing—surprisingly optimistic ones. Peter Bukowski of Locked On Packers dropped a video teasing Watson’s early return, even calling it “just juicy, deliciously ironic.” Using Packers Bryan Bulaga’s 9-month ACL recovery in 2013 as a reference point, Peter hinted that Watson might be back as early as Week 6 to 8. “I don’t think it’s crazy for him to be back early… maybe he could be ready to go.” Suddenly, Watson being back on the 53-man roster before Halloween no longer felt like a fantasy.

But a healthy Watson doesn’t just mean celebration—it spells a problem for head coach Matt LaFleur. With rookies like Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, plus names like Doubs, Reed, and Hardman, the wide receiver room is stacked and uncertain. Watson is still expected to hold his spot, regardless of how others perform in his absence. He’s currently on the active/PUP list for training camp, but if he can avoid starting the regular season on that, things get complicated fast. NFL news writer Kevin Patra summed it up perfectly: “If he’s able to avoid starting the season on the PUP list, it would make the Packers’ receiver decision extremely interesting.”

This means Matt LaFleur will be forced into decisions that could shift the chemistry of the entire offense. Will a promising rookie like Golden be sidelined even after coming off a standout 2024 season at Texas, where he recorded 987 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, numbers that made him a first-round pick? Or will it be Jayden Reed, who stepped into Watson’s role last season, with an 857-yard and 6-touchdown performance?

That said, getting Watson back as soon as possible could tilt the scales in Green Bay’s favor. The Packers will open the 2025 season against the Lions, Commanders, and Browns, three defenses that all ranked inside FOX Sports’ top 20 in 2024. Watson’s ability to stretch the field could be exactly what Jordan Love needs to start strong. But if his return feels like a boost for some, it could spell trouble for others.

As Watson rehabs, LaFleur balances roster decisions

There’s another wide receiver in the spotlight—and this time, it’s Romeo Doubs. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is reportedly eyeing a change in the locker room, even after an 11-6 season. With Watson returning from injury, someone’s bound to get edged out. And all signs point to Doubs. “I’ve always said that I think Doubs is the guy that makes the most sense,” said Peter Bukowski, emphasizing his trade value: “He would be desirable to other teams, and the Packers would be more willing to give him up.”

That desirability comes with good reason. Doubs has been a steady presence since entering the league in 2022. Last season, he racked up 601 yards and four touchdowns last season. But his contract is set to expire, and past concerns—including a one-game suspension for missing practice without notice—still linger. LaFleur may see more long-term value in keeping younger receivers like Dontayvion Wicks. And if that makes you wonder where Doubs might go, well, one AFC team could be an ideal fit.

As it happens, the Chargers are suddenly thin at wide receiver after Mike Williams’ sudden retirement. And analysts like Freddie Boston believe Doubs could be the perfect trade target. “If the Packers are going to trade a key starter, it sure helps if they play in the AFC,” Boston noted. Given Green Bay’s receiver surplus and the Chargers’ vacancy, Doubs’ name might not just be in the spotlight—it could soon be in a new jersey altogether.