Packers’ Jeff Hafley Clears Stance on Potential Head Coaching Future Ahead of Bears Wild Card Game

Jeff Hafley is not letting the noise leak into his week, not now, not with everything on the line. The Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator knows the spotlight is growing, but his eyes are locked on one thing: extending his team’s playoff run. While he called all the other chatter a “distraction,” he understands that when the campaign ends, the noise will only increase.

So when Hafley spoke to the media, he did not dodge the chatter.

“Hearing my name out there, it’s obviously extremely flattering and very humbling,” Hafley said.

However, the DC quickly brought reality back into the picture.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to focus on every minute that I have to give this organization and our players everything I got to go win this game,” Hafley said.

Meanwhile, the interest is very real. After two seasons running the Packers’ defense, Hafley’s stock has climbed fast across the league. Head coaching openings continue to pop up. Still, rules keep playoff coaches off the interview circuit until after the Wild Card round.

But the ambition is clear, and Hafley wants to take the next step when the time is right. He did not hide that part either, admitting the goal straight up.

“Would one day I like to be a head coach again?” Hafley said. “Absolutely, for sure.”

Before landing in Green Bay, he ran his own program at Boston College for four seasons. Matt LaFleur hired him before the 2024 season. Since then, his impact has only grown.

The numbers back him up. In his first year, the team finished sixth in points and yards allowed. This season had even bigger promise before Micah Parsons tore his ACL. Even then, the Packers still landed 11th in points and 12th in yards allowed. That track record keeps Hafley firmly on the radar for the future, possibly even into 2026.

However, before those talks grow louder, the present demands attention.

The Packers vs Bears Wild Card game will be intense

This season, the Packers faced the Bears twice, with both matchups going to the home side. Both came down to the final moments. That history alone sets the tone for the upcoming matchup.

However, neither team leaped into the new year with momentum. The Bears dropped their last two, and the Packers stumbled through their final four. Still, the former wears the division crown and hosts the Wild Card game at Soldier Field. Yet oddly enough, the Packers walk in as slight favorites. Experience plays a role here, and they’ve been in these spots before.

On paper, though, the Bears look loaded on offense. They sit 6th in total yards, 3rd on the ground, 10th through the air, and 9th in total points. Meanwhile, the Packers rank 16th in total yards, 17th in passing, 15th in rushing, and 16th in scoring. However, the gap narrows once defense enters the picture.

Green Bay ranks 12th in total yards allowed, 11th against the pass, 18th versus the run, and 11th in points allowed. In contrast, the Bears fall into the bottom third of the league in all four categories.

Let’s see how they both approach the game, especially given all the chatter about Hafley.