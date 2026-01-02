Congratulations Pour In From Isabella Strahan & Packers as Jordan Love & Wife Ronika Make Pregnancy Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Love balances playoff chase with life-changing baby announcement

Packers rest Love for road finale against Vikings before playoffs

Fatherhood, pressure, and postseason readiness collide at once

The very first day of the new year brought Green Bay Packers fans the kind of news that makes you forget about the NFL season for a minute. Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, announced a major personal milestone. Soon enough, fans all over the world were buzzing with excitement.

“New year, new addition 🤍,” The caption on Instagram read.

The photos told the whole story. The couple is having a baby girl. Ultrasound images held between matching white tees and jeans, a cute baby sweater with the words “Baby Love Spring 2026,” and even a tiny onesie with Love’s No. 10 on the back. Ronika dropped the news on Instagram with a picture carousel that said everything.

The Packers’ official Instagram didn’t waste time. They reposted the carousel with their own caption.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying 🥹 Congratulations to Jordan and Ronika!” their post caption read.

It was genuine emotion from the organization as they watched their franchise quarterback step into his next big role off the field.

Jordan and Ronika’s love story reads like the modern dating playbook. They met through a FaceTime call with a mutual friend back in April 2020, and four years later, Love was proposing at a 13th-century castle in Tuscany, Italy. They got engaged in June 2024, complete with a radiant-cut diamond and Instagram posts captioned “First step to forever.”

They got married a year later on June 29, 2025. A beachside ceremony with ocean views in Dana Point, California. In fact, they served Pizza Hut at the reception and unveiled their own limited-edition pie called “Lover’s Line.” Ronika Stone, a professional volleyball player, keeps her own spotlight separate from Jordan’s NFL world. They share beautiful moments like these in their own way.

This latest update’s timing carries a lot of weight. This season, Jordan Love’s thrown passes for a massive 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Packers into the playoffs. He will be sitting out the final regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings to stay fresh for postseason action. Now, he’s got something bigger to chase after the Lombardi Trophy for. For now, the entire NFL community has lined up to celebrate their announcement.

The football world shows up for Ronika and Jordan Love

The comments section exploded as soon as the news dropped. Both Ronika’s post and the Packers’ official account turned into a digital celebration that showed exactly why football’s a family sport.

The Strahan sisters led the charge. Isabella and Sophia Strahan, daughters of NFL legend Michel Strahan, both dropped their congratulations on the post.

“Omg congrats ❤️,” Isabella wrote. Meanwhile, Sophia added, “OMG!! Congrats, so excited for you ❤️❤️.”

The Strahans weren’t the only ones who showed up. Packers running back Patrick Taylor joined the celebrations with a comment filled with excitement.

“Let’s go!!!!! Congratulations family🤟🏾,” Taylor’s comment read.

Jordan Love’s former teammate, the current practice squad quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, Sean Clifford, went all caps to showcase his excitement as well.

“YESSSAHHH,” he wrote.

Defensive tackle Colby Wooden was quick to claim uncle status before the baby girl even arrived.

“’Aye nephew’ 😂🍾,” he said.

Meanwhile, tight end Tucker Kraft kept it clean with a simple.

“Big Congratulations!” his wishes read.

The sheer volume of responses overwhelmed Ronika. Hours after the first update broke the internet, she followed up with an Instagram story featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple she’d forgotten to post initially.

“I know I can’t get back to everyone, but thank you x100000000 🤍 We’re so excited for baby girl to arrive,” she captioned her story.

Spring 2026 suddenly carries extra weight beyond the Super Bowl for Jordan Love, who is preparing for playoff football while also bracing for 2 a.m. feedings and diaper duty, a life shift that reframes pressure in real time. The Packers are expected to be without their franchise quarterback as they head on the road to Minnesota for their final regular-season game against the Vikings, forcing Green Bay to balance rest, readiness, and reality before the postseason even begins.