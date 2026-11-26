This is not the comeback Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers star edge rusher, had hoped for. Their 26-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday has given the 27-year-old much to reflect on. Not just as a leader but also as a beloved teammate who let down everyone who waited nearly a year for his return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It took Parsons 12 snaps to record his first sack since December last year, when he left with a torn ACL in his left knee. But the Rams kept him at bay with 47 runs from taking down their quarterback again that night. Parsons is not pointing fingers at his team. He has owned his mistakes as the team stands with a 6-5 record, watching their Super Bowl dreams slip away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first game was okay. It was okay,” he told the media post-game on November 26. “It just really s**** the way how the game played out. I take accountability. I obviously didn’t have our run prepared enough for what we were about to face. And we knew that it would be a run and a scream down the game if we were missing.”

There is not much to recap as far as Parsons’ performance is concerned. He recorded just one tackle and one sack without causing any forced fumbles or interceptions. The Rams, on the other end, have a new high to gloat about. They rushed for 241 yards, a season-high led by their running back, Blake Corum. He, too, put on his career-best performance with 184 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parsons has come to a sobering realization looking at the embarrassing difference in both teams’ performance. He played just 26 of 71 defensive snaps against the Rams and recorded four pressures. As much as he is glad to be back, they fell short as a team and cannot slip again.

Fan Ranker Live · 5,486 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

“But we just didn’t play good enough as a front,” he added about his Week 12 performance. “And I hold myself accountable and also our other leaders accountable in that process where we just have to be better. We can’t let teams dictate the games like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A leg injury cut Parsons’ last campaign short and delayed his return this season. For 11 weeks, he watched his team go on without him, while his counterparts, Brenton Cox Jr. primarily, and other defensive linemen filled in his absence. Despite the turnout, Parsons is grateful to be healthy once again and play with people he admires and cares for.

“Personally, I’m just happy I had a game where I walked off the field…And I’m thankful that I was able to play again and be my friends and some of my brothers as teammates,” he shared when asked about his return as an “impact player” going forward. “But as the competitor, I’m just highly, highly disappointed in how we performed collectively…We talk about championships and just so many more things that just wasn’t championship attitude, competitiveness, drive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With plans to “directly checking that as a unit,” Parsons is readying himself to rekindle playoff hopes. He made two quarterback hits and sacked Matthew Stafford after taking down left tackle Alaric Jackson with a speed move in the second quarter. Parsons admitted his performance wasn’t entirely lost even though he shined brightly in a brief moment.

“Even the one I called a timeout, they didn’t respect my timeout when we had two in the men, and they gave him a third and one,” he said when addressing a question about being absent from first and second down. I’m spamming timeouts. “Matt even said he’s spamming timeouts. So they kind of go on the ball because they know I’m coming on third down. I don’t think that’s, you know, winning probability either. I came in such a long way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While not a comeback that will be talked about for years to come, Parsons is glad to be back and playing. A slow start is still a start and counts as he prepares for Week 13.