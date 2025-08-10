Doctor’s Updates May Jeopardize Matt LaFleur’s Week 1 Plans After Injured Jayden Reed Misses Preseason

They thought they had unearthed a gem, but now he limps across the turf in heavy boots. Matt LaFleur’s top wideout from the last two seasons has yet to make an appearance on the practice field. “Winning,” LaFleur had said about his packed WR room as camp opened, “Hopefully winning will keep them all happy.” The Packers were sure they had struck gold in Jayden Reed when 2024 began with him blazing through secondaries. Across the first nine games, he averaged almost 70 receiving yards per outing and posted three games over the century mark. That surge halted when LaFleur admitted he was “a little banged up,” a vague truth that hinted at more. This year was supposed to be his breakout stage, the moment when the spotlight fixed solely on him.

A few days ago, it was confirmed that wide receiver Jayden Reed will miss the Packers’ first preseason matchup against the Jets. Entering his third year, his leg remains a concern. Reed’s absence is not surprising as he continues to deal with a toe injury and a separate foot issue during training camp. There is no indication that he will miss Week 1 of the regular season, and there is still a chance he suits up before preseason ends.

NFL injury analyst Jeff Mueller reported on X, “Spotted wearing a CAM boot on his left foot. We know he has a foot injury but no specifics known. Hopefully it’s not a midfoot/Lisfranc sprain. We’ll have to watch this one closely as week 1 gets closer.” While experts remain optimistic, fans want reassurance. They remember his hot start last year and hope to see that same production when the season kicks off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sports Medicine Physician Jesse Morse also weighed in on X, speculating about the possible injury. “Unknown injury but my guess is either a midfoot sprain, turf toe or a moderate ankle sprain.” Packers fans have been on high alert for an update and finally received some hope. Morse added, “I’ll provide an update when we hear more.” As of now, there is no confirmed diagnosis, and the wait continues.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

According to Matt LeFleur, the training camp has been stellar as he faced the Jets for the first preseason game. “There’s a lot that goes into those preseason games.” As preparation for the season winds up, he’s hoping the WR room puzzle slowly starts falling into place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt LeFluer’s WR headaches

The Packers made a bold statement at wide receiver this year, selecting Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third. That influx of young talent created a tense situation for Jayden Reed. The third-year wideout even contacted his agent to seek clarity about his future role. He has been careful about injury from the start, with LaFleur noting, “According to my sources, there’s a lot of injury data that supports playing guys in the preseason in regards to reducing the injury risk early in the season.”

LaFleur believed Reed’s earlier discomfort was due to his cleats. Reed returned to practice last week looking sharp, but then missed Thursday’s session with a foot injury. That was the only information made public. The uncertainty surrounding his health has only added to the pressure created by the team’s new draft investments.

Even with questions about his role, Reed has embraced leadership. “He’s one of the guys out there, I mean, he’s out there the other day at practice when we’re doing some of our drills, and he’s coaching up Matthew Golden,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy I don’t worry about, he’s going to go out there, he’s going to compete, he’s going to compete at a high level, he’s going to bring up everybody around him as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The offseason has been a balancing act for both Jayden Reed and Matt LeFleur. On May 20, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur appeared on Kay Adams’ podcast and seemed caught off guard by how much the wide receiver situation had become a “headache.” He responded firmly, saying, “I don’t really care to be honest with you, what people think. I just care about what we think in our building. And I think we got a lot of great options. And I think we have the versatility to put people at the point of attack. And have confidence that they’re going to go out there and make the play.”