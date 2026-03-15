Packers Emerge as Favorites for Ousted Colts QB After Cutting Ties With Malik Willis

Essentials Inside The Story Packers searching for a new backup QB after Malik Willis’ exit.

Team exploring trade options as free-agent choices thin out.

An AFC South quarterback has emerged as a potential option.

The departure of Malik Willis has sent the Green Bay Packers scrambling for a new backup quarterback, and their search is reportedly zeroing in on an available AFC South passer. With free-agency options quickly dwindling, Green Bay has now turned its attention toward the trade market in hopes of reinforcing the position behind Jordan Love.

“Update on Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who is available via trade,” wrote the ESPN NFL reporter, Stephen Holder, on X. “No deal is imminent, per multiple sources. There are interested teams, but the dust is still settling from free agency. One particular team to monitor: the Green Bay Packers.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Colts recently secured the services of Daniel Jones for the next two years as the QB1 for a massive $88 million, and they have an additional backup option in Riley Leonard. Therefore, Richardson has moved down the team’s depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old was a 1st round pick (4th overall) from the 2023 Draft. Despite the early draft pick, the Florida Gators alumnus was unable to repay the team’s faith over the past three seasons due to persistent injury issues, including a shoulder injury in 2023 and a fractured orbital bone in 2025.

Richardson’s time with the Colts was marred not only by injuries but also by inconsistent play, as evidenced by a career completion percentage hovering around a lackluster 50% and dipping to just 47.7% during his 11 starts in 2024, a figure well below the standard for a starting quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the injury concerns and the average production, the Green and Gold are interested in him, given the circumstances. Since Jordan Love has been their primary signal caller for the past three seasons, Richardson’s role would be as a backup.

Additionally, he is a first-round pick, coming from an excellent collegiate record, logging 2,549 passing yards in 12 games in his final season. Still, at only 23 and with a strong college pedigree, the Packers may believe he has the raw tools to develop under their system. Adam Stenavich, who also worked with the recently signed Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search for Richardson comes on the heels of Green Bay losing its previous backup, Malik Willis, who just landed a significant starting opportunity of his own in Miami.

Malik Willis is set to be QB1 for the Miami Dolphins after the Packers’ exit

Malik Willis played two seasons with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. He showed flashes of his talent in the limited chances he received. The 2022 NFL Draft third-round pick first played for the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Packers in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that the 26-year-old started only 3 games with Matt LaFleur’s team, his passing yards were below 1,000. However, he maintained an impressive completion percentage (74.1% in 2024 and 85.7% in 2025), which demonstrated his accuracy, making him one of the most in-demand free agents despite his backup status.

After being signed in free agency, Willis has seen a huge surge in his contract valuation, as the Miami Dolphins signed him for 3 years, offering $67.5 million. With the exit of Tua Tagovailoa, he is expected to be the QB1 for the first time in his NFL career, while the Dolphins would be hoping that he would erase the backup label from his resume.