Ex-Packers Safety Rushes to Jordan Love’s Defense as Criticism Pours Against QB’s Christmas Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Love’s Christmas gift sparks backlash over perceived cheapness

Former Packer defends Love amid fan criticism

Love’s concussion clouds availability for Ravens game

It is the season of giving, and Jordan Love thought he did his part. The Green Bay Packers quarterback decided to spread some holiday cheer inside the locker room. Love bought his teammates Nike Dunk sneakers for Christmas, with the bill staying under $5K. However, once the story hit social media, the tone flipped fast. Cheeseheads did not talk about the gesture. Instead, they talked about the price tag. Soon enough, Love found himself labeled as cheap.

However, not everyone in Green Bay’s past and present joined the pile-on. Former Packers safety Adrian Amos stepped in and shut it down quickly. He jumped on X and dropped a blunt take.

“He didnt have to get anybody anything. People annoying 😂,” Adrian posted.

Amos made it clear that the moment mattered more than the receipt. In his eyes, Love showed respect. That alone should have counted inside the Packers locker room.

Last summer, the Packers massively paid their quarterback. Love signed a $220 million deal. More than $160 million of that money is guaranteed. He now pulls in $55 million every year. Because of that, many Cheeseheads expected something bigger. Fair or not, the contract changed how fans judged the moment.

As a result, the online comments turned sharp. Some fans questioned Love’s bond with the guys who protect him every game.

“This might explain why none of his O-Line stood up for him after he got concussed 👀” one fan wrote. Another followed with a different angle. “He also has an endorsement deal with Nike. They likely paid him to give these shoes away.”

Moreover, the noise reached beyond the fan base. Reporter Austin Perry took his own shot in an article.

“Hell, I’ve seen college QBs on NIL deals spend more on their teammates than Love did this year,” he wrote. He then added context instead of backing off.

“Again, I don’t want to be the one to tell a man how to spend his hard-earned paycheck. I’m simply pointing out how bad this looks from an optics perspective.”

Meanwhile, Love deals with far bigger problems than online jokes. The 27-year-old quarterback took a hard hit in Green Bay’s last game. He left early with a head injury and never returned. Later, the team placed him in the NFL concussion protocol. And now, the most recent update is not hopeful.

Jordan Love remains questionable

Jordan Love has stayed limited in practice all week as Green Bay prepares for a tough Saturday night clash with the Ravens. Love has worked, but not fully. He remains inside the league’s protocol. Still, there is a path for him to play. The door is not closed yet.

Then, the update arrived straight from the team. The Packers made it official on Thursday. Love did not get cleared. At the same time, he did not get ruled out either. Green Bay labeled his status clearly.

“QBs Jordan Love and Malik Willis are both questionable for Saturday night,” the team posted on X.

At the same time, Love is not the only concern. Malik Willis also carries a questionable tag. He took limited reps on Thursday. A right shoulder issue slowed him down. An illness did not help either. As a result, the depth chart feels thin. If both Love and Willis sit, the plan changes fast. Practice squad quarterback Clayton Tune could suddenly take the snaps. And that scenario becomes very real against Baltimore.

Likewise, the Ravens are not walking in healthy either. Baltimore also deals with its own quarterback worry. Lamar Jackson continues to battle a back injury. He is doubtful to play. That shifts the tone of this matchup for both sides. Injuries now shape the story more than schemes. For now, the Packers wait. The Ravens wait too. So, let’s see how Love’s situation goes from here.