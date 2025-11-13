Ex-QB Says Jordan Love Struggling With Matt LaFleur’s Playcalling After Losing Key Playmaker

Two weeks ago, Jordan Love looked like he had turned a corner. He threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers, and the Packers’ offense clicked in a way that suggested they’d finally found their identity. Since then, the slide has been steep, and former quarterback Kurt Warner thinks he knows why.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Warner broke down what he sees on tape, and much of it comes back to the structure of Matt LaFleur’s offense and how Love is operating within it.

“His whole pure progression type offense thing, where you call a play and a quarterback has to read the play one, two, three, four, five the same way no matter what coverage you get. And I believe that’s something that can really hurt a quarterback.”

Imago September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250908_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

It’s not hard to see his point. If the read order never changes, the quarterback can’t adjust to the defense. Jordan Love ends up staring down one side of the field too long, missing chances to get the ball out, and losing valuable timing. Allowing him to eliminate a portion of the field based on coverage would simplify decision-making and speed up everything.

“He’s looking someplace way too long, and I think he should be moving through his reads because there are some open opportunities. There are some times where it looks like he’s looking at an open receiver and he’s not throwing it.”

You see it on tape. Plays where he locks onto Romeo Doubs, appears ready to pull the trigger, then suddenly turns and throws elsewhere. It doesn’t look like design, no. It’s clear hesitation. And the timing issues are piling up: sacks, late throws, and missed opportunities.

The disconnect with the receivers has been clear. Against the Eagles, Christian Watson led the team with just 45 yards on two catches. Doubs, who was supposed to be Love’s top target this season, left the game with a chest injury. And losing a playmaker like Tucker Kraft is proving costly.

Tucker Kraft’s injury cost the Packers big

The Packers took a major hit in Week 9 against the Panthers, and it wasn’t just the loss. Tucker Kraft, in the middle of the best stretch of his young career, went down with a knee injury that ended his season. For an offense already thin on reliable pass-catchers, losing him changed everything. Kurt Warner broke down exactly why.

Kraft had become that kind of player. Through eight games, he’d racked up 489 yards and six touchdowns, putting him on pace to smash his career highs.

In fact, he was just 218 yards shy of matching his best season and only one touchdown short of tying his personal record. Then came the ACL tear, and with it, any hope the Packers had of leaning on him down the stretch.

The last two weeks have made his absence painfully obvious. The offense has sputtered, and the middle-of-the-field presence Kraft provided has been impossible to replicate. He led the team with 2.7 yards per route, while no other Packers receiver was even above 1.4.

And it’s affecting everyone. Love has been inconsistent, yes, but he’s also missing key pieces. Kraft is out. Jayden Reed is still on injured reserve with no clear return date. Romeo Doubs is banged up.

Even if Love regains his confidence and rhythm, there’s only so much a quarterback can do when two or three of his top weapons are unavailable.