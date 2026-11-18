The Green Bay Packers had little to celebrate after their 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But the defeat was followed by an unusual incident at Lambeau Field, where a fan was removed from the stadium for spreading the cremated remains of a loved one onto the field.

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According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of someone spreading what appeared to be ashes from the stands after the game, as reported by WBAY. After speaking with the individual, police confirmed that the material was the cremated remains of a loved one, and the fan was subsequently ejected from the stadium.

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The incident violated Green Bay Municipal Code 24-117, which covers unlawful conduct at a public event. The Packers also addressed the situation, acknowledging why someone might want to honor a loved one at the historic venue.

“While we understand the desire of some fans to have their ashes, or those of friends or family, spread at Lambeau Field, it is against the law and prohibited at the stadium.”

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The Packers also suggested an alternative for people who want to leave a lasting tribute at the stadium.

“To honor a loved one’s legacy appropriately at Lambeau Field, we refer fans to the commemorative brick program. We also suggest they can coordinate tributes in other appropriate ways with their funeral home.”

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Green Bay police also mentioned that the violation could have resulted in an $890 citation. However, authorities had not confirmed whether the individual was officially fined.

The relevant ordinance, Section 24-117 of the Green Bay Municipal Code, prohibits people from throwing objects or other items onto a playing field or into areas where public events are being held. That restriction applies to Lambeau Field, even when the intention is to honor someone who has passed away.

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The Packers have also made clear that requests to scatter ashes at the stadium are not approved. According to local reports, the team receives such requests from time to time but turns them down because the practice violates city rules and stadium policy.

There could be further consequences for fans who ignore those rules. The team’s Fan Code of Conduct allows for disciplinary action, including ejection or arrest. Meanwhile, season ticket holders can also risk losing their tickets if they violate the policy.

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For those hoping to keep a connection with Lambeau Field after their death, the commemorative brick program offers a permitted way to leave a tribute. The team also recommends speaking with a funeral home about other appropriate arrangements.

The incident came after a difficult afternoon for Green Bay on the field. The 30-10 defeat dropped the Packers to 6-4, leaving them with another loss to process before their next matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25.