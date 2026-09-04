Packers Forced to Take Action Against Fans Leaking Practice Videos as Jeff Hafley Airs Dirty Laundry

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley spent the previous two seasons as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. Speaking on “The NFL Report” this week, Hafley revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles had scouted half of the Packers’ pressure packages before their Week 1 matchup in the 2024 season in São Paulo, Brazil. This happened because fans filmed training camp practices and posted the clips online.

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NFL insider Mike Clemens on X wrote, “The Packers have spent a lot of money to put up additional walls around their practice field and this year hired additional ushers to prevent fans (or scouts/spies) taking video of practice.”

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According to Clemens, it’s directly tied to a story that just went public.

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Hafley said he didn’t know how much damage that exposure did until he hired Kevin Patullo, who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator in that game, as his own passing game coordinator with the Dolphins this offseason. Patullo told him directly how the Eagles’ staff had used the footage.

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“I didn’t really think about it as much until we hired Kevin Patullo and he told me that before we played them in Brazil,” Hafley said. “He had half my pressures on tape from training camp from people that videoed it and put it online and on Twitter (X).

“We had a pressure I had never run, so there’s no way he could’ve known about it. And they knew it was coming, and he said that they saw that pressure on video, so yeah, I mean, it is kind of disappointing,” Hafley added.

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The Eagles went on to beat the Packers 34-29 in that season opener, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns despite also tossing two interceptions. Green Bay’s defense, expected to be one of the more disruptive units in the league that season, struggled to generate the kind of surprise pressure it had built its identity around.

Fan-recorded practice footage has become an increasingly common source of intel across the league, with padded and joint practices often open to the public to build excitement and generate revenue during camp. Clips uploaded to platforms have given opposing coaching staffs an unofficial scouting resource that didn’t really exist in the same way a decade ago.

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Hafley wasn’t alone in flagging the issue. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was also on Philadelphia’s staff during that Brazil game, separately warned about the risks of allowing cameras near practice during a radio appearance around the same time as Hafley’s comments.

“Once you get past Game 3 or 4, everything is on tape,” Parker said. “When you’re in Week 1 or 2, you’re looking for things. So actually, I don’t know if people realize this, I was following some of our media members and stuff even before I got [to the Cowboys] because when I was in Green Bay and Denver and Philadelphia, I’ve played Dallas in all three spots, us kinda trying to look for things,” Parker said.

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The Packers posted “Protect Our Plays” signs around Ray Nitschke Field and used staff members to signal when photography and video were prohibited. The team’s official training-camp policy says fans must follow those restrictions during designated periods and warns that anyone who does not comply may be asked to leave.

The restrictions are not a blanket ban on filming. The Packers still allow photography and video during permitted portions of practice. The designated no-recording periods can change from one practice to another.

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Hafley’s own reaction was telling: the problem is easy to understand, but much harder to solve completely. Fans are part of the atmosphere at public practices, while social media makes almost anything recorded in the stands instantly available. For teams trying to keep new ideas under wraps, that leaves a narrow line between opening camp to supporters and protecting what happens on the field.



