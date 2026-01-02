Former Packers QB Makes Decision on Shark Tank’s Offer for His $850K Business

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert’s business is indeed turning heads. What started as a problem-solving idea for young athletes and professionals has turned into an $850k empire. But guess what? Benkert recently revealed that his fast-growing sports venture caught the attention of Shark Tank, the show that’s hot among aspiring entrepreneurs. Now, the burning question is: Did the former Packers QB accept the tempting offer?

“We had to respectfully decline further steps because we aren’t looking for funding, but what an honor to be considered for the show,” he wrote on X. “I’ve been a fan for a long time and love what they do. ❤️”

Despite his appreciation for the opportunity, Benkert’s response clarified he’s focusing on building his football brand his own way. After retiring from the NFL, the former quarterback didn’t wait long to work on his brainchild. Having meaningful professional experience from multiple teams, he observed a simple yet frustrating problem. Many footballs available straight from the box were tough for kids to throw and catch.

To solve this grip problem, the 30-year-old founded The Dime Lab with Matt Blakely in 2022. It began as a side hustle but then took center stage in Benkert and Blakely’s careers over the past year. Now, it’s a full-time business that has gained a reputation for producing footballs with better grip, durability, and overall feel. The brand’s goal is simple: make backyard football more fun and accessible for everyone.

Strong sales indicate that Kurt and Matt’s efforts have paid off. Since launching in July, The Dime Lab has sold over 17,000 products by early April 2025. The figure resulted in around $850,000 in gross sales, according to Business Insider. 75% of the revenue comes from selling footballs, with The Dime leading the category. It’s a khaki-colored leather ball built for grip and weather resistance. With 390,000 YouTube subscribers and 325,000 Instagram followers, Kurt Benkert leverages his social media presence to promote his business.

The player’s feed is filled with quarterback tips and training content, which has helped him build credibility among customers. Beyond business, the ex-NFL player doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind about the NFL teams and players. In fact, he recently called out the Baltimore Ravens for the Derrick Henry move.

Former Packers QB bashes Baltimore for Henry’s missed chances

The Ravens sit at 8-8 and are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. A win will advance their journey to the playoffs, while a loss will wrap it up. But how did they get here? While quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury, among others, did play a major role, it also had to do with their underutilization of running back Derrick Henry. After their smashing 41–24 win over the Packers, Benkert shared a similar view.

“Maybe if the Ravens decided to use Derrick Henry like this last week, they’d still have real playoff hopes,” he wrote on X.

The Week 17 game saw Henry making the Packers’ defense bleed right from the get-go. The player scored on Baltimore’s first two possessions and punched in another touchdown late in the second quarter. When the final whistle blew, the running back had piled up a career-best 216 rushing yards on 36 carries and four total touchdowns. That outing pushed his career rushing total to 12,892 yards.

With that, Henry joined the league’s top 10 all-time rushing list, replacing Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett. Kurt Benkert’s comments highlight what many fans are thinking. Baltimore should have unleashed Henry’s greatness early on, especially during the offensive struggles or injuries plaguing the locker room.