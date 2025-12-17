4-Time Pro Bowler LB Emerges as Micah Parsons Replacement After Packers DE’s ACL Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Packers reeling after Micah Parsons’ season-ending ACL injury

Week 15 turned out to be ugly for the Green Bay Packers, adding a major injury to a loss. The 34-26 defeat against the Denver Broncos and the loss of Micah Parsons for the rest of the season marked one of their worst weeks in 2025. Luckily for the Packers, the timing of a recent announcement may have provided a solution.

“The #Dolphins are releasing veteran pass rusher Matt Judon, sources tell The Insiders,” wrote Mike Garafolo on X. “Judon appeared in 13 games this season for Miami and could be an option for playoff teams looking for a veteran presence.”

Matthew Judon joined the Miami Dolphins from the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. But following his release, the Packers could very well go after him to replace injured Micah Parsons. Parsons tore his ACL against the Broncos in the third quarter while going after Bo Nix. According to The Phinsider, the linebacker and the Dolphins have already parted ways.

The 33-year-old linebacker was not having a great season with the Dolphins, managing no sacks and little impact. However, this doesn’t diminish his record of 10+ sacks in some seasons. The four-time Pro-Bowler has made 72 sacks and 9 forced fumbles since joining the NFL in 2016. Following his release, the news was posted on X.

Judon’s Instagram story referenced how the reaper got him. The message was interpreted to be a reference to his age. This was most likely a joke as he’s been linked to various NFL teams following his release. In fact, reporter Mike Garafolo even believes that Judon “could be an option for playoff teams looking for a veteran presence.”

The veteran himself has experience playing in the playoffs for the Ravens and the Patriots. Judon could not only fill their missing linebacker spot, but also bring experience to the team. While Judon has surfaced as a potential replacement for Micah Parsons, the NFL lines up the hard games ahead.

ESPN’s NFL insider talks about the Packers’ tough road ahead

Following their defeat against the Broncos, the Packers have a 9-4-1 record in the league. While a playoff spot is still well within reach, Micah Parsons’ injury could make things difficult for them.

“Things will change for the Packers’ defense without Parsons,” wrote Dan Graziano of ESPN The Insider. “He elevated other parts of it, and teams will play them differently. They have enough to overcome it and still complete at a higher level. But if you’re talking about beating, say, the Bears, Rams, and Eagles in consecutive weeks on the road in January, that might be a lot to ask without their best player.”

Graziano seems to believe that the linebacker is one of the Packers’ best players. Since coming to the Packers during the 2025 Pre-Season, Micah Parsons has played in 14 regular-season games and recorded 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 19 solo tackles. He has arguably been the best player on their defense, helping the team create pressure on the opponent’s offense. His absence will be dearly felt.

Next up, the Packers will go up against their arch-rival, the Chicago Bears, in Week 16. A win takes them to the top of the NFC North and further increases their playoff chances. The Bears are a tough opponent, and can expose their defense. However, with Matthew Judon available, there is still a chance he might wear that green jersey in Week 16. It will be interesting to see how things line up for the Green Bay Packers, with their defense lacking a pillar and the postseason fast approaching.