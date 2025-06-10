Packers GM Issues First Public Statement on Jaire Alexander Release as Kevin O’Connell Eyes Outcast CB

For Green Bay, the Jaire Alexander era is finally over. The Packers cut their two-time Pro Bowl cornerback on Monday, marking the end of a seven-year career that was full of brilliant moments and frustrating absences. The 2018 first-round pick was one of the best cover corners in the league when healthy. And as a result, he received a four-year, $84 million extension from the Packers in 2022.

But health was rarely on his side. During the last two seasons, he missed 20 games, including the last eight of 2024. The decision came after offseason attempts to restructure his deal reportedly failed. The release, which occurred right before mandatory minicamp, was unavoidable since no trade partner surfaced during the NFL Draft.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the media Tuesday, publicly speaking for the first time since the team officially released Jaire Alexander. Gutekunst declared, “Really appreciative of what our organization, obviously was a great player. Always tough to see those guys move on, but it’s kind of part of the business. We wish him well. He’ll be missed.”

When pressed on why the team didn’t hang onto Alexander for one more season, given he’s reportedly healthy, Gutekunst pointed to availability: “I think obviously we’ve done that for the past few years and it hasn’t really worked out for us. I think as we went through it, it was just something, we looked at a lot of different angles, what might be right for the club. And this is kind of where we ended up,” he said. “But again, you know, it was no bad blood. It’s just kind of one of those things where over the last couple of years, it hasn’t worked out exactly how we wanted it to. Through no fault of anybody, just injuries kind of took some games away from him.”

Gutekunst reiterated that the decision wasn’t personal and emphasized the organization’s appreciation for Alexander’s contributions on and off the field. That sentiment was echoed by Packers president Mark Murphy, “Well, first of all, he’s been a great player for us. Obviously, elite talent and you know unfortunately just injured a lot. It’s kind of unfortunate that’s a big part of the game.” But he also admitted availability became the deciding factor. “The reality is for the last four years for Jaire, it’s about half of the games that he’s been able to play. So, we kind of have been used to it.”

The Packers are moving forward with Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, Kalen King, and rookie Micah Robinson in their cornerback room. With Alexander now gone, the message is clear: the franchise is prioritizing consistency over potential. It’s a bittersweet conclusion for the Packers to a collaboration that once promised a lockdown legacy. As for Alexander, a 28-year-old free agent, he will have suitors like Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings, but probably not at the $16.15 million base contract that Green Bay had previously promised.

Jaire Alexander’s next chapter might begin in Minnesota

Across the NFC North, a former rival may be the first to make a move. According to Up & Adams host Kay Adams, the Minnesota Vikings should seriously consider bringing in Jaire Alexander. “My vote for landing spot for one Jaire Alexander would be the Vikings…Go to the Vikings – so much has gone on between him and Minnesota over the years,” Adams said. “They need a corner. I talked to [head coach] Kevin O’Connell about that being the only thing I don’t love right now as far as keeping them from winning a Super Bowl. He gets a chance to play them, the Packers, twice a year. This would be perfect…I would love Jaire to stay in that division.”

Head coach Kevin O’Connell reportedly views the CB position as the team’s last major roster concern. If rookie QB J.J. McCarthy flashes during the season what he’s shown in minicamp, the Vikings could become a serious threat in the NFC, if the secondary holds.

The Vikings are no strangers to welcoming Packers cast-offs. Brett Favre’s arrival in 2009 led the team to the NFC Championship. Za’Darius Smith terrorized quarterbacks in purple after Green Bay cut him. Even Aaron Jones recently crossed the border to join the Vikings after years of tormenting them from the other side. Injury history will drive Alexander’s price down, but talent has never been the issue. If healthy, he’s still one of the league’s premier man-to-man corners, making him an ideal fit for a Vikings team looking for lockdown help.