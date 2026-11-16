“Go Outside and Touch Grass”: Dan Orlovsky Lambasts ESPN Co-Host Stephen A. Smith for Targeting Jordan Love

Jordan Love endured a difficult afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, as the Green Bay Packers‘ offense struggled to cope with one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses. Minnesota’s pass rush overwhelmed the offensive line, sacking Love eight times in a 30-10 defeat at Lambeau Field. The result also gave ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith an opportunity to revisit his concerns about Green Bay.

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During Monday’s episode of First Take, Smith discussed the Packers’ struggles and questioned whether Love could deliver when the stakes were highest. He also took a playful shot at his co-host Dan Orlovsky, suggesting the former NFL quarterback had gone unusually quiet after previously praising Love.

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Orlovsky, who had previously defended Love’s performances, took to X after the discussion to push back against Smith’s comments. He argued that Love was not responsible for the defeat and instead pointed toward the team’s offensive approach and its inability to protect the quarterback.

“If you think yesterday had 1% to do with Jordan Love, you should go outside and touch grass. Take a long walk. Breathe. Breathe,” Orlovsky wrote on X. “That game is on Lafeur and the OL. Point blank period. THIS ISN’T TENNIS. Also—stop running from my shooting challenge.”

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The exchange followed a discussion in which Smith acknowledged Love’s talent but questioned whether he could deliver in the postseason.

“Jordan Love is still a stud. But I told y’all, no matter how great he’s looking, let’s see him when it counts. Meaning the playoffs,” Smith said.

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Smith also highlighted the difficult position Green Bay finds itself in within the NFC North. Minnesota had already beaten the Packers earlier in the season, while the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears remain a serious competition in the division. With all three rivals sitting at 7-2, Green Bay’s 6-4 record left it trailing the division leaders.

However, Orlovsky’s argument was that Love had been placed in an unnecessarily difficult position by Green Bay’s offensive approach. That concern also emerged during the First Take discussion, when another analyst questioned why the Packers continued using deeper drops instead of relying more heavily on quick passes to counter Minnesota’s pass rush.

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The game statistics illustrated the extent of Green Bay’s struggles. Minnesota recorded eight sacks and forced four turnovers, while the Packers managed just 56 net rushing yards. Love finished 17 of 27 for 220 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The eight sacks cost Green Bay 59 yards, leaving the offense struggling to establish any rhythm.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that the team should have adjusted its approach sooner, particularly with Love struggling to get adequate protection.

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“It’s obviously a bad decision, because our quarterback was getting abused just like he did in the first game,” LaFleur said. “We had called some of that early on, and it really wasn’t successful until the second half.”

Love also acknowledged that the protection was not good enough, pointing to problems up front and the offense’s inability to get the ball out quickly enough.

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“It wasn’t great,” Love said of the pass protection. “It wasn’t good enough up front, weren’t good enough at getting the ball out, and when you do those things, you’re going to take some hits.”

For Green Bay, the defeat was particularly damaging because it came against a divisional rival that had already beaten the Packers earlier in the season. Minnesota completed the season sweep, leaving Green Bay with more ground to make up in the NFC North.

While Smith questioned whether Love could lead the Packers through the postseason, Orlovsky made it clear that he believes the quarterback should not shoulder the blame for Sunday’s defeat. Their disagreement has added another dimension to the conversation surrounding Green Bay’s offensive struggles and the responsibility for its latest loss.