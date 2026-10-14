“Going to Cost Your Coach His Job”: TJ Ward Rips Into Micah Parsons Over Jayden Daniels Comments

5x Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons has never been one to hold back his opinions, but his recent comments about Jayden Daniels have prompted a response from former NFL safety T.J. Ward. The Super Bowl champion turned the criticism toward Parsons, questioning the Green Bay Packers’ star’s priorities as he remains sidelined with an injury.

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While speaking on the Speakeasy podcast, Ward shared his thoughts.

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“Let’s keep it a bug. You ain’t done s— in this league. You’ve had a couple of good years. Yeah, I give you that. But what have you really done in the NFL, bro? He’s talking about somebody costing a coach their job. Brother, you’re going to cost your coach his job. You’re getting this bag, and they traded all these pieces for your a–, and you’re sitting on the couch talking about the next man.”

Ward’s assessment on Parsons came after the Green Bay linebacker called out the Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons.

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“Jayden Daniels probably cost my man Dan Quinn his job, to be honest with you. To be honest with you. And, like, I’m a big Jayden Daniels fan. But the reality is, he probably cost a lot of people their jobs this past weekend.”

Parsons’ comments on Daniels came after Washington’s 27-27 overtime tie against the New York Giants. The Commanders had a chance to try a game-winning field goal but failed to get the kick off before time expired. He suggested that Daniels’ late-game decision-making can have significant consequences for Quinn, highlighting the importance of situational awareness for an NFL quarterback.

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Ward called out Parsons for discussing another QB’s shortcomings while he himself was sidelined with an injury. He argued that the Packers’ pass rusher should focus on his own career before pointing fingers at anyone else.

The former safety pointed out that an NFL career is short and that active players should make the most of their time on the field rather than repeatedly criticising their peers.

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“You have a main job to do, which is to play football. But you’re on the couch right now, and you’ve been doing this your whole career, which kills me. It’s like you have so much to say about others while you’re in the game, when you need to go out and just worry about yourself and be in the game. Enjoy being an NFL player. That s— doesn’t last forever.”

Parsons has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December 2025. Green Bay acquired the pass rusher from the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. Upon his arrival, Parsons signed a 4-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers, with $136 million guaranteed.

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Despite acknowledging that the pass rusher had enjoyed several strong seasons, Ward asked if Parsons had accomplished enough to criticize another player so openly.

“You’re on the couch podcasting with another man that ain’t never been in the NFL, and he just keeps keying at everything you got to say. And you technically ain’t done s— in this league either. Let’s keep it a buck. You ain’t done s— in this league. You’ve had a couple good years. Yeah, I give you that.”

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Parsons has already been one of the league’s elite defensive players, has earned multiple All-Pro selections, and has built a reputation as an elite pass rusher. Ward’s comments reflect his frustration with Parsons’ approach rather than an objective statement of the defender’s achievements.

Parsons believes Daniels should be held responsible for the costly mistake, while Ward insists that the same scrutiny should apply to Parsons as well.

For the Packers star, the strongest response may come when he returns to the field. Until then, Ward has made his position clear.