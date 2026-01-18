Green Bay Packers Set to Announce Double Contract Decision After Matt LaFleur Extension

After a rather humiliating loss to the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers’ front office was expected to make some difficult decisions to restructure the building. Instead, they handed head coach Matt LaFleur a multiyear contract extension, and now they look very much on track to keep some more names in Green Bay next season.

According to insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are likely to extend the contracts of General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Executive Vice President Russ Ball, NFL writer Kevin Patra wrote.

This story is still developing…