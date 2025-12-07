Green Bay, Wisconsin Weather: Latest Forecast For Packers vs Bears Before Week 14 Clash on Sunday

The Packers and Bears face off in Week 14 with the NFC North lead on the line. Chicago is 9-3 and rolling with five straight wins. Green Bay is close behind at 8-3-1, riding a three-game win streak. Both teams want that top spot. The only thing standing in their way is the cold weather ahead of their clash.

As Green Bay welcomes the Bears at Lambeau, expect the cold to bite. The high will be just under 20 degrees, dropping to around 11 by the end of the game. Wind will make it feel even colder, gusting up to 13 mph. While no snow is expected, it won’t be comfortable.

In fact, head coach Matt LaFleur is ready for it. He kept the Packers practicing outside in the freezing temps. But he also acknowledged that it’s important for the team to get comfortable in the environment that both teams will face.

“I think it’s critical. I mean, our ability to get outside, get on the grass, I think that’s crucial. I think it’s more of an advantage when the other team can’t practice in it. So, it’s kind of like it’s negligible this week. It doesn’t really matter because Chicago is in the same environment,” LaFleur said. “But I do think it’s critical, just in terms of everything feels a little bit different. So, you’ve got to get used to that.”

