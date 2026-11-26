What was meant to be a moment of joy for the Green Bay Packers as linebacker Micah Parsons returned from his ACL injury turned into another round of sorrowful nights as the Packers lost 26-13 to the Los Angeles Rams. Amid the defeat, Parsons’ brother is not happy with the NFL.

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“It’s really getting hard not to question the integrity of the game… and I be been saying this for weeks,” Terrence Parsons Jr. wrote on X, following a few controversial calls against the Packers.

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The Packers have been among the teams with the most penalty calls received in the season up to now, and the game against the Rams saw no difference. During the Rams’ first drive, a defensive pass interference was called against the Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse, which resulted in a 37-yard penalty.

This left Cisse perplexed as the replay showed him putting his hands over receiver Xavier Smith’s shoulder, which fans thought was not a DPI.

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Another instance saw the Rams get another penalty in their favor when their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, threw a four-yard pass to running back Kyren Williams. The Packers defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt, on the other hand, tried for a quarterback hit but made little contact with Stafford’s helmet, and the call was later made for roughing the passer.

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The Packers ended up with eight penalties in the game for 78 yards of loss, which was more than the Rams’ five for 35 yards.

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The Packers did have a similar instance when they faced the Detroit Lions earlier, where NFL legend Tom Brady said that the penalties “killed” the Packers’ game, with them losing 20-17.

While the Packers had a bad game, they were also eager to see Parsons play his season’s first game, and the hype had been all around the week since reports confirmed his return.

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Parsons earlier talked about how his being present with the team and the coaching staff made him really embrace the environment and the game, while also challenging him to be a better person as he recovered from his injury.

“The only thing I’m targeting in a sense of mindset is to win every week to try to uplift this season, change this season around, and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do,” Parsons said before the game. “That’s my only target and that’s to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. That’s it.”

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Parsons has been documenting his journey back to the gridiron ever since his injury, and he even said that sometimes it felt like there were “stagnant days” during his recovery time, but he knew he wanted to give his best once he came back.

While the Packers may not have won, Parsons didn’t forget to leave his mark on the game. The five-time Pro Bowler made a tackle and one sack in the game, with the sack being one of the few defensive highlights for the Packers, coming in the second quarter, in which the Packers scored no points after a 13-13 halftime tie.

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While Parsons lost the game, he came with a clear mindset: to win games. And this doesn’t end there, as he has underlined his goal during his NFL career while praising a particular documentary.

“I’ve achieved everything that I’ve wanted in my career except for the big one, and I think that’s kind of like my own mindset,” Parsons said. “Through the (Nick) Saban documentary I learned just stay in the process of every day.”

The Packers have now lost their second consecutive games and are 6-5 in the league. But they will get a chance to redeem themselves and keep their playoff hopes alive against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6.