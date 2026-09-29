“He Forgot to Mention”: Jordan Love’s Wife Ronika Calls Out Packers QB for Forgetting Key Detail About Their Marriage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love got emotional talking about his relationship in a new Kay Jewelers’ “Love All In” campaign video this week. His wife, former professional volleyball player Ronika Stone Love, made sure fans didn’t miss one small detail he left out. The video featuring Love has him reflecting on the early days of his relationship.

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From college roommate FaceTime calls to eight months of long-distance dating to the moment he saw her again at LAX. He described the flood of emotion that hit him the second he reunited with her, and closed the story by noting she’s “the mother of my kids.” What Love never actually said in the clip, though, was her name or the fact that she’s now his wife. Ronika made sure to point that out herself.

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“I’m also his wife and the love of his life,” Ronika wrote on her Instagram story. “He was just so overwhelmed with love he forgot to mention that.”

Credits: Instagram/@ronikastone

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The story Love told in the campaign lines up with a relationship that’s been years in the making. Speaking to NBC’s Maria Taylor in 2024, he said he asked Ronika to be his girlfriend only 10 days after they first connected.

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“Ten days. I was moving fast. That’s how you know, because I never move that fast,” Love said.

The two made their relationship Instagram official that September and spent much of the early years managing long-distance while both pursued their athletic careers, Love establishing himself in Green Bay and Ronika playing professional volleyball domestically and overseas before eventually signing with the San Diego Mojo.

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Love proposed in June 2024 during a trip to Castello di Celsa in Tuscany, Italy, and the couple married a year later, on June 29, 2025, in an oceanfront ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. Ronika marked the occasion on Instagram with a simple caption: “Mr. & Mrs. Love.” They shared the pregnancy announcement on New Year’s Day 2026, posting ultrasound pictures with the words, “New year, new addition.”

Love also spoke about the proposal during a 2024 NBC interview with Maria Taylor. She asked him whether proposing to Ronika had been more stressful than playing at Lambeau Field.

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“I’d say proposing to her. That was intense. Now, I’m ready for the season. I’m ready.”

Ronika also comes from a football family. Her father, Ron Stone, played in the NFL for 13 seasons as an offensive guard, winning two Super Bowls during his career. She set multiple records during her time at Oregon, finishing as the program’s all-time leader in hitting percentage and ranking among the school’s career leaders in blocks (429 career block assists) before turning pro after college.

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The Kay Jewelers campaign itself is built around a fan promotion tied to Love’s public love story. According to the brand’s own posts, the partnership invites fans to share their own relationship stories for a chance to win a diamond taken from the jacket Love wore in the ad, with the contest running through October 31.

The ad also drew plenty of positive reactions in the comments. One fan described it as “an awesome and beautiful love story,” while retired NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, who often engages with football content online, reacted to the football-themed cameo.

Ronika has also been open about celebrating Love on social media, whether it is from Packers games at Lambeau Field or posts marking their anniversaries. Her message this week was another example of that. While Love spent much of the campaign talking about their relationship, Ronika jokingly reminded everyone that he had somehow left out two pretty important details: that she is his wife and that she is the person at the center of the story.