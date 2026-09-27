“Holding On to Hope”: Jordan Love’s Wife Ronika Struggles to Move On From Emotionally Valuable Stolen Items After Packers’ Loss

September 24 saw the Green Bay Packers going up against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field for their Week 3 showdown. It proved to be a disappointing day for the Packers all around. Not only did quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers lose 35-14 at home, but Love’s wife, Ronika Stone, had her purse and camera stolen sometime during the game.

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Considering that the purse Stone had chosen to carry that day was a Chanel, it was quite an expensive loss for the QB’s wife. But it wasn’t just the items’ financial value that made her appeal to the thieves directly, but the memories she had captured in the camera. Stone shared an Instagram Story on September 26, once more appealing to whoever had taken the items to return them.

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“Me holding on to hope that someone will return my camera and purse,” Stone captioned the story.

It featured her looking at the phone camera with a clown filter; the story showed that while Stone knew holding on to hope was in vain, she was still unable to let it go completely. And her desperation is understandable, since the device contained pictures of her infant daughter with Love, Rayna Capri, whom they welcomed just a few months back in May.

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Stone also posted about the incident on TikTok, mentioning that those who knew her were aware of her using the point-and-shoot digital camera to constantly take pictures and keep a record of every precious moment. She admitted that she had been quite distraught right after discovering the theft, but was coming to terms with it as time went by.

She even described exactly how the items went missing during the Packers game in the same TikTok video.

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“All the items were in one big clear bag, and then we went down to the family area, realized it was forgotten, went up with security,” Stone explained. “Big clear bag was found, woohoo, but the coolest things in there, my stuff, were gone.”

Stone has also asked her followers to keep an eye out for someone trying to pawn off her purse in Green Bay, or worse, photographs she had taken with her camera.

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She was especially disappointed with the incident since she considered Wisconsin to be a safe place to live, filled with people she found were nice to her. She also regretted being so upset over materialistic things, but she mentioned both the vintage Chanel purse and the photographs on her camera were irreplaceable.

But even while struggling to cope with the loss of so many personal moments she had recorded, Ronika Stone managed to find humor in it. She compared her own reaction to a clip that went viral a few years ago, showing Kim Kardashian sobbing over losing one of her diamond earrings in a swimming pool.

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“I feel like I have to go with it,” Stone said. “Well, shouldn’t have chosen that one, because it was stolen. I know there are way worse things happening in this world. It’s one of those like, ‘My diamond earring! Kim, there’s people that are dying,'” she joked, mimicking the way Kardashian had wailed in the video.

Ronika Stone understood that it wasn’t the end of the world, and her latest Instagram Story showed that she clearly wasn’t expecting to get the items back. But she felt that the experience helped her put things in perspective: people weren’t necessarily trustworthy simply because they seemed nice.