“I Can’t Say I’d Like to Go Through Any of That”: Christian Watson Makes Honest Admission to Triple H After WWE-Like Return From Hospital

Christian Watson’s night went from scary to legendary in a hurry. The Packers wide receiver left Thursday’s game in an ambulance and came back in the same one, and FOX Sports called it a legendary entrance in a post on X, with the clip coming from Prime Video.

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WWE Hall of Famer Triple H noticed it too, and Watson answered him on X. His reply was honest and funny at the same time.

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“I can’t say I’d like to go through any of that again… But if an opportunity presented itself I got plenty of go-to songs for an entrance 😂”

This happened after Watson revealed his whole injury scenario, saying that it reminded him of wrestling.

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“I used to watch WWE as a kid,” Watson said. “I felt like I was watching WWE SmackDown vs. Raw or something, seeing the cameras on me when I was coming out of the ambulance.”

That is where Triple H jumped in. He pointed out that this was not a video game, and he promised to help with the music next time.

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“This isn’t a video game … you did that!!! …next time we’ll work on getting you some entrance music.”

Watson got hurt early in the second quarter after a 53-yard catch from quarterback Jordan Love. Two Panthers defenders landed on him as he hit the turf, and he started coughing up blood on the sideline.

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The Packers announced it as a chest injury and said the trip to the hospital was precautionary. Team medical staff sent him in an ambulance. Tests showed Watson had a broken rib, and a CT scan ruled out internal bleeding. He spent about an hour there.

Then came the part everyone is talking about. Watson rode the ambulance back to Lambeau Field and ran onto the field in the second half. The crowd erupted. He finished with a team-high eight catches for 113 yards in Green Bay’s 27-19 win over Carolina. Only two of those catches came after he returned.

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Watson said he did not want to go to the hospital at first, but the doctors were worried about the blood. He also said he watched the game on a doctor’s phone while he waited for results.

He never stopped saying he would return, but he did not know it was happening until he left the hospital.

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Love had a front-row view of the comeback. He said seeing Watson run back out looked like a resurrection. The timing helps Green Bay, too. The Packers are 5-3 and had a Thursday game this week, so Watson gets extra days off to let the rib heal before a Week 9 matchup with the Patriots on Sunday, November 8.

Watson may not want a repeat of any of this. But if the walk-out music ever gets added, the Packers receiver already has the playlist ready.