“I’m Still in Shock”: Packers Star Micah Parsons Says He’s Done Going to Another Event After Star-Studded Affair in Chicago

Linebacker Micah Parsons is still working his way back from the torn ACL that ended his first season with the Green Bay Packers, an injury suffered while chasing down Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in Week 15. With the speculation continuing to build around his potential return from the PUP list ahead of the regular season, Parsons landed in Chicago while taking a break from his rehab, making the most of his time away from the gridiron at Kanye West’s Ye 2026 Live concert at Soldier Field.

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“I’m still in shock!!” posted Parsons on his X account, followed by another tweet calling Ye’s homecoming one of the greatest concerts he’s been to.

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“I don’t think I can go to another concert after Kanye!!! Greatest concert and variety I have ever seen!”

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The concert also lived up to its hype as one of the buzziest tickets of the year, featuring a massive half-orb stage and a rotating cast of surprise performers and a celebrity guest list that has left Parsons star-struck.

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The Ye Live tour of Kanye West officially kicked off on April 1, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico, with Ye advancing through Inglewood, Tampa, San Antonio, and New Orleans before touching down in Chicago for a two-day concert on September 3 and 4, 2026.

The variety of Ye’s guest list and star performers was not just a mere exaggeration by Parsons. The Chicago stop brought out an extensive roster of guest performers spanning multiple eras of hip-hop, with Ye welcoming Chief Keef, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott.

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Stars like Young Thug, CyHi the Prynce, Really Doe, Consequence, GLC, Twista, Common, Lupe Fiasco, and Kid Cudi also took the stage across the two-night run. Kanye himself opened up his hometown concert, with the “homecoming” track marking his return to Chicago.

The production itself matched the hype. CBS’s Skywatch helicopter flew over Soldier Field ahead of the show and captured a glimpse of the elaborate stage setup, spotting a moon and Earth base built into the set along with a mannequin standing in for the star performer.

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As the concert concluded, the spotlight now shifts back to football for Micah Parsons. For now, though, the moment also offered a rare glimpse of Parsons enjoying life away from the grind of rehab.

Off the gridiron, Parsons is expected to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season and will reportedly return in Week 6 as the team is scheduled to play against Parsons’ former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on October 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field.

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According to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Parsons will be “pretty close” to returning after his four-game window is up. The practice window can reportedly “open after Week 2,” as Parsons also seems to be “eager to return.”

In his first session with reporters since training camp opened in August, Micah Parsons seemingly confirmed that his chances to return in Week 6 look realistic.

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“I think it’s very realistic….I wouldn’t say it’s not possible, but, at the same time, in these next 10 weeks — 10, 12 weeks from now on — we’ve got to do our part to make it possible. It’s not off the board, but we’ve got to put the work in.”

In another interview with Bleacher Report’s “The Edge” last week, Parsons doubled down on his earlier take, adding,

“I think the people really want Week 6. I just want to come back when I’m feeling like myself again. I say Week 6 would be optimistic.

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“The (21-day practice) window opens the first week of October, two, three weeks of practice, but the reality is you gotta feel like yourself, you gotta be moving again. I don’t wanna go out there and embarrass myself. That’s a real feeling. Packer nation, just know, when I come back, it’s going to be up.”

One thing, however, remains certain: whenever Parsons steps back onto the field for the Packers, he’ll be doing so with one unforgettable night in Chicago behind him.