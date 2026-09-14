“I’m Out on the NFL”: Lil Wayne Erupts at Referees After Controversial Packers’ Collapse Against Vikings

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in a heated NFC North clash, and it’s safe to say the officiating didn’t sit well with at least one high-profile fan. Rapper Lil Wayne, a longtime Packers supporter, took to social media as the game slipped away in the fourth quarter, calling out the referees directly over a string of contested calls.

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“Fake af. I can’t respect the game when the refs can’t ref the game. I’m out on the NFL this year. Wish for it to be an amazing season for all,” Lil Wayne posted on X.

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Honestly, once you look at the numbers, it’s hard to blame Lil Wayne, who became a fan of the Packers after they won Super Bowl XXXI in his hometown of New Orleans, for being upset. Green Bay actually outplayed Minnesota on paper, racking up 419 total yards to the Vikings’ 239, yet somehow walked away with a 17-point loss.

How does that even happen? Well, a lot of it comes down to penalties.

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The Packers were flagged 12 times, and a chunk of those calls landed right when Minnesota needed them most, on the fourth-quarter drive that flipped the entire game.

Minnesota went 83 yards to grab a 25-22 lead with about six and a half minutes on the clock, and Green Bay’s defense actually stopped them three separate times on that possession. All three stops got wiped out by penalties – here’s how.

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With 11:03 left, the Vikings faced third-and-11 from their own 34, and it looked like Green Bay had ended things right there when Edgerrin Cooper and Devonte Wyatt both sacked Wentz. Instead, safety Javon Bullard was flagged for illegal contact, handing Minnesota a new set of downs. That wasn’t even the call people are still talking about, though.

A few minutes later, on third-and-3, Wentz threw an incomplete pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, taking a hit from rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan on the play. McClellan was flagged for roughing the passer. Officials claimed he drove Wentz into the turf.

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Then, with under seven minutes left, Green Bay looked to have bailed itself out when Evan Williams picked off Wentz on yet another third down. The interception wasn’t counted, though, after Xavier McKinney was flagged for defensive holding, handing Minnesota another fresh set of downs.

The Packers’ 12 penalties for 98 yards, plus a Jordan Love fumble and interception, compounded the officiating drama. Eight of those flags came in the first half alone. Add in a Jordan Love fumble that handed Minnesota a touchdown from the 1-yard line.

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Things got even worse when Love’s pass to Christian Watson was picked off by cornerback James Pierre, which set up another Vikings score, and you’ve got a total offensive meltdown to go with the officiating drama.

Green Bay heads to New York next to face the 1-0 Jets, hoping this one doesn’t linger.