“I’m Raging”: Packers’ Micah Parsons Demands NCAA Investigation After Stunning Result

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons reacts in real time to a shocking March Madness finish

A last-second collapse flipped the script

A separate update on Parsons hints at a much bigger storyline developing in the background

In a wild Elite Eight finish during March Madness 2026, chaos took over as the Green Bay Packers‘ linebacker Micah Parsons vented on social media. Fans were stunned amid the confusion, wondering how such a dramatic ending could happen at such a critical moment. The NCAA was heavily criticized, and Parsons asked for an “investigation” on social media.

“This needs to be investigated, bro! I can’t lie, I’m raging rn!” Parsons added the caption while reposting a video of Legion Hoops.

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It all went down in a wild final possession where the Duke Blue Devils simply lost control of the ball, giving the UConn Huskies one last shot to steal the game. And they did exactly that.

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At the end of the game, UConn guard Braylon Mullins took a desperation three with only 0.4 seconds remaining to clinch an unbelievable 73-72 victory over the number one seed Duke Blue Devils on March 29, 2026. This was an unbelievable finish, especially considering that the Huskies came back from a 19-point deficit in the first half.

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The ending left plenty of people stunned, including Penn State alum Parsons, who had been rooting for Duke.

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He didn’t hold back either, openly questioning what he had just watched and calling for answers. His reaction quickly sparked a heated debate online, with fans and analysts split between calling it a collapse or something more suspicious.

At the same time, Duke’s Cayden Boozer took the loss hard. Boozer spoke to the media after the game, and he didn’t hold anything back.

“I ruined our team’s season,” Boozer admitted.

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It was a hard, emotional statement from Boozer that really showed how much the loss hurt Duke. Even though Boozer has come forward about his mistake, Parsons’ comments have changed everything. Now, there’s talk of something more going on.

And while the linebacker didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts on the disappointing loss, fans at least had something positive to hold onto with the latest update about the ‘raged’ five-time All-Pro.

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Packers GM Gutekunst shared good news on Micah Parsons’ ACL recovery

The knee injury recovery of Packers star Micah Parsons is still one of the biggest talking points this offseason.

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Parsons, who was initially drafted 12th overall by the Cowboys in 2021, had been with the Cowboys for four years before he was traded to Green Bay in 2025 on a massive four-year, $186 million contract.

In Week 15 of the 2025 season, Parsons suffered a scary non-contact injury to his knee while pursuing Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on a pass rush. Parsons did not come back in the 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos. Initially, there were reports of a torn ACL. Parsons was officially placed on season-ending injured reserve on December 17.

Despite the injury, Parsons has made it to the Pro Bowl Games for the 2026 season. In addition, he has made the All-Pro first team for the third time in his career due to his 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles, and one pass defensed in the 2025 season.

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This type of injury often requires surgery. Thus, there is a huge possibility that Parsons will not be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season. However, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst sounded optimistic.

“No, everything’s good,” Gutekunst said, per video shared by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think our training was down there with him not too long ago and came back with really good, it’s daily kind of communication. So he’s an exceptional athlete. We’re hoping that that takes over here pretty quickly and the process goes fast.”

Parsons himself gave fans a positive update earlier in March, sharing on X that he had hit the two-month recovery mark and was walking and moving on his own again.

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All signs are encouraging, but Parsons’ return will ultimately depend on how smoothly his recovery progresses.