“I’ve Tried To Stay Silent:” Packers QB Jordan Love’s Wife Makes Emotional Revelation Amid Pregnancy

As the NFL offseason buzzes with trade rumors, contract extensions, and roster shakeups, a more personal story has quietly captured fans’ attention. The Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife are expecting their first child. Amid the excitement, Love’s wife recently shared an emotional and heartfelt request to the fans.

“I’ve tried to stay silent on this but I need to speak my truth..(i know it’s all love but) please don’t call me mama or mommas,” Stone wrote on Instagram. “I’m really not a fan.”

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The request caught a lot of people off guard, partly because it came wrapped in so much warmth. But she didn’t explain a specific reason behind her request.

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The baby news itself has been one of the sweeter stories of the offseason. Jordan and Ronika rang in 2026 with the announcement on New Year’s Day. They posted a series of maternity photos in matching white T-shirts and jeans, holding up sonogram images and a tiny Packers onesie printed with Love’s name and his No. 10.

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The post was set to Beyoncé’s “II Hands II Heaven,” and Ronika confirmed shortly after that they’re expecting a baby girl. A month later, in late February, the couple held a baby shower. Ronika’s caption: “Our little Love Bug is so loved already! The shower of my dreams,” said it all.

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For Jordan and Ronika, this baby marks the culmination of a relationship that’s been quietly building in public for years. They tied the knot on June 29, 2025, in a beachside ceremony overlooking the ocean in Dana Point, California. The reception, true to their personalities, featured a Pizza Hut pizza party, which was complete with a limited edition pie called “Lover’s Line.”

The wedding came exactly a year after Jordan got down on one knee at Castello di Celsa, a 13th-century castle in Tuscany, Italy, with a radiant-cut diamond on a gold band. Their joint Instagram announcement read: “First step to forever 💍❤️.”

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Interestingly, Stone is no stranger to the world of elite sports herself. Her father, Ron Stone, was an NFL offensive lineman who played for the Dallas Cowboys. He won two Super Bowls with them and also played with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders before retiring in 2006. Growing up in that environment clearly shaped her competitive instincts, because Ronika built a decorated professional career of her own in professional volleyball.

Her career spanned 16 years, multiple continents, and an extraordinary list of accolades. And just as she was stepping into the most personal chapter of her life of being married, pregnant, and glowing, she decided it was time to close the book on the athlete she’d spent her whole life becoming.

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Closing the chapter that she opened at 16

Ronika Stone announced her retirement from professional volleyball on February 19, 2026. It didn’t come out of nowhere, but it was still shocking. She posted an emotional Instagram video, a compilation of 16 years of highlights, with a caption: “In 2010, I nervously entered a volleyball tryout, unaware that this game would forever alter my life. Now, 16 years later, I’m here to bid farewell.”

That single tryout led to a three-time All-Pac-12 First Team career at the University of Oregon. There she became the program’s all-time leader in hitting percentage and block assists. From there, she played professionally in France with Volero Le Cannet, earning Best Spiker honors. Then she went to Puerto Rico, where she won back-to-back championships. And eventually she came back home with the San Diego Mojo in Major League Volleyball, where she finished as the franchise’s all-time leader in points, kills, blocks, service aces, and hitting percentage.

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Her retirement neatly lines up with everything else she and Jordan have been building together. She got married in June 2025, announced she was pregnant in January 2026, revealed she was having a baby girl, and held a baby shower. Then, just days later, she retired from the only professional identity she’d known as an adult.

In her farewell, she leaned into that overlap, writing, “They say athletes die twice—once when they retire and once when they pass. Dramatic, I know. But I’m blessed to walk away on my own terms, literally creating new life and stepping into a new chapter.”

Jordan’s comment on the post was characteristically understated. He wrote, “Always my GOAT 🫶🏽”

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Here’s a couple where both people have been elite athletes their entire adult lives. And now, they’re together, beginning something neither of them has ever done before.