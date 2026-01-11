John Harbaugh’s Strong Connection With Packers Comes to Light After Matt LaFleur Addresses Firing Calls

Essentials Inside The Story Pressure mounts on Matt LaFleur after Packers’ latest playoff collapse

League insiders quietly monitor Green Bay’s long-term coaching direction

John Harbaugh’s deep Packers ties spark intrigue across the NFL

For the Green Bay Packers, another stunning playoff collapse isn’t just fueling fan frustration. It’s reportedly opened the door for a Super Bowl-winning coach with deep ties to the organization. After a shocking season-ending loss, pressure is mounting on the head coach, Matt LaFleur. Now, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has revealed additional details that put former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh directly into the conversation.

“The Green Bay Packers and their new president, Ed Policy, have a significant decision to make here in the coming days, and that is whether to extend Matt LaFleur’s contract,” Schefter reported on the NFL’s Postseason Countdown. “John Harbaugh has a home in the Upper Peninsula, and a lot of people around the league have been wondering if the Packers decide to go in a different direction.”

According to Schefter, league insiders are quietly monitoring Green Bay’s long-term direction with Matt LaFleur entering the final year of his contract in 2026. LaFleur has taken the Packers to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, but without a Super Bowl appearance or even a conference title game. With the organization’s historic ties to John Harbaugh through the Harlan family, there is a growing belief that if the Packers ever pivot, Green Bay could quickly rise to the top of his list.

Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur avoided talking about his future after the Packers’ season ended in a tough 31-27 loss to the Bears. Green Bay blew a 21-3 halftime lead in Chicago. After the game, the coach spoke about the organization as well.

“Now’s not the time for that,” he said, choosing to address the firing calls by deflecting them. “I’m not gonna get into that right now. It (his role) means everything to me. This is the greatest organization in the world, in my opinion.”

Schefter later tweeted about how Harbaugh would be the “most logical replacement.” The NFL reporter highlighted a significant Packers connection tied to John Harbaugh. Former Packers president Bob Harlan is a respected name in Green Bay. His son, Bryan Harlan, represents John Harbaugh. Harbaugh also has strong Midwestern ties and owns a home in the Upper Peninsula.

With a decision yet to be announced, the focus shifts towards the new president. Ed Policy holds the final say. While LaFleur has made his love for the franchise clear, Harbaugh has a proven resume. It is no surprise that various NFL teams are interested in swooping in for the former Ravens head coach.

After thanking the Ravens, John Harbaugh draws NFL interest

John Harbaugh’s departure has quickly turned the NFL coaching market upside down. One of the league’s most experienced coaches is suddenly available, and teams are lining up. Still, Harbaugh is not rushing into anything and wants to choose his next move carefully.

After being fired earlier this week, Harbaugh made it clear that his time in Baltimore meant a lot to him. The former Ravens coach shared a heartfelt message, showing respect for the franchise that trusted him for nearly two decades.

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with special teams success,” Harbaugh said. A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity.”

Interest in Harbaugh has been immediate. ESPN insider Schefter reported that Harbaugh’s agent, Bryan Harlan, received calls from seven NFL teams within the first 45 minutes after the firing. One of those calls came from a team that still had a head coach at the time.

Harbaugh leaves the Ravens ranked 12th all-time in NFL coaching wins with 193 victories and a Super Bowl title from 2012. As multiple franchises search for leadership, Harbaugh remains one of the biggest names on the market. His experience and winning history make him a strong option for teams looking for stability.