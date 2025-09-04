Jordan Love Admits Being Kept in the Dark About Packers’ $188M Decision & Breaks Silence on Losing Veteran

Brett Favre handing the keys to Aaron Rodgers still whispers through Lambeau Field. Now, standing squarely in that same spotlight, Jordan Love is learning that being the franchise cornerstone means sometimes the building gets remodeled without your consultation. “It’s amazing. You know, I had no idea. They did a great job keeping it a secret.”

In a stunning move that sent shockwaves through the NFL, the Green Bay Packers acquired defensive phenom Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys, a deal ultimately sweetened by a record-setting $188 million extension for the pass-rusher. The twist? The man under center, the newly anointed $220 million face of the franchise, was completely out of the loop.

With a wry smile, Love admitted, “I saw a lot of the rumors and things like that that were floating around out there. Obviously, there was probably some stuff going on, who knows? I don’t know how all the rumors get out and things like that.” He confirmed his exclusion from the inner circle, stating, “David (Mulugheta) didn’t tell me. Micah didn’t tell me, so nobody kept me in on the loop, so I was left out on that one.”

The arrival of a force like Parsons, a player with 52.5 sacks in just four seasons and a habit of rewriting the record books, is a dream for any contender. For Love, that excitement is palpable. “I’m excited. It’s amazing, obviously,” he beamed. But his tone swiftly shifted, the grin softening into a look of genuine reverence for the teammate he lost (because he went to another team).

Jordan Love breaks the silence on losing a veteran teammate

“The flip side of that, it’s really tough losing a player like Kenny Clark. Everything he has done for the organization, the player that he was, the person that he was in this building. It’s tough.” The emotional toll comes from the other side of the transaction: the departure of veteran leader and locker room pillar Kenny Clark. The same trade that brings a whirlwind of excitement also ushers in a poignant goodbye, forcing Love to reconcile the future with the past.

Love’s actions echoed his words when he took to social media to silently repost GM Brian Gutekunst’s farewell message, “Kenny will be greatly missed, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” a powerful testament to a bond forged over years. Clark wasn’t just a number on a stat sheet; he was a homegrown Packer, a constant through 126 starts and 140 games, amassing 35.0 sacks from the interior.

His trade to Dallas is a stark reminder that progress often has a personal cost, a sentiment not lost on a quarterback who has seen his own share of change. Love’s final words on the matter: “But I’m excited to have Micah.” As the Packers pivot toward a week one showdown with the Detroit Lions, a potential NFC Championship preview, the duality of this moment hangs in the air. The injury report itself tells the story: Parsons (back) limited, Love (thumb) a full go, a perfect metaphor for a team balancing new acquisition with established consistency.