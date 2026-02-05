Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Losing Packers Coach to Nick Sirianni’s Eagles

The margin for continuity in Green Bay just tightened. As the NFL’s coaching carousel spins through another offseason, one departure landed closer to home for the Packers and directly touched the most important position on the roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That moment arrived this week when Jordan Love finally addressed the loss of his quarterbacks coach. After Sean Mannion left Green Bay to join Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Love made it clear how he views the change and what comes next for the Packers.

“There’s some changes with the coaching staff,” Love said when asked about Mannion’s departure. “That’s expected with every season. It’s about how we regroup, get some new coaches, some new faces, attack the offseason and get back rolling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment was measured, but the timing mattered. Mannion’s exit removes a coach who had become central to Love’s development during a critical stretch of his career.

Mannion’s rise in Green Bay happened quickly. A former NFL quarterback with nine seasons of playing experience, he joined the Packers as an offensive assistant before being promoted to quarterbacks coach within a year. The impact showed on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Mannion’s guidance, Love completed nearly sixty-six percent of his passes while throwing for 3,381 yards, twenty-three touchdowns, and just six interceptions in fifteen games. Even backup Malik Willis posted eye-catching efficiency in limited action, completing almost eighty-six percent of his throws with a passer rating of 145.5. Those numbers turned Mannion into a fast-rising name on the coaching market.

Because of that progress, his move to Philadelphia was not unexpected. Still, it leaves Green Bay searching for a replacement at a time when stability around Love remains a priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Philadelphia’s Gain Highlights Green Bay’s Loss

From the Eagles’ side, the hire was framed as a forward-looking decision. Sirianni praised Mannion upon bringing him in as offensive coordinator, emphasizing a willingness to reshape the offense with the right fit.

“I’m thrilled to have Sean Mannion on board as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Sirianni said. “My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannion’s background helps explain that confidence. During his playing career, he worked under several prominent offensive minds, including Sean McVay, Kevin Stefanski, Kevin O’Connell, and Zac Taylor, while also being influenced by the Shanahan coaching tree. He also served as an offensive coordinator during the East-West Shrine Bowl in January, adding another layer to his resume.

For Green Bay, however, the immediate concern is less about Mannion’s future and more about Love’s present. Quarterbacks often value continuity with their position coaches, especially after a season of clear statistical growth. Losing that voice now forces the Packers to recalibrate entering the offseason.

Love’s reaction suggested acceptance rather than alarm, yet the implications are unavoidable. Green Bay must now identify a quarterbacks coach capable of maintaining momentum while fitting into the broader offensive vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

This type of turnover is not unique across the league, but it carries extra weight for a team still shaping its long-term identity at quarterback. Love’s calm response sets the tone publicly. Behind the scenes, the next hire becomes a quiet pressure point.

The Eagles gained an ascending offensive mind. The Packers, meanwhile, face a familiar challenge. Replace a trusted developer quickly or risk slowing the progress they worked a full season to build.