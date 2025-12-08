Jordan Love Breaks Silence on Packers Mistake and Makes Demand From Locker Room

It was a win for the Green Bay Packers, but a pretty one! Quarterback Jordan Love put on a strong performance in the Packers-Bears game. He threw for 234 yards and kept the offense rolling all night. But one interception nearly tilted the game in Chicago’s favor. After the Packers held on for a 28-21 win, Love didn’t shy away from opening up about the mistake, and at the same time, he sent a strong message to the locker room.

“It’s just something, it was a bad decision. It happened,” he said via Zach Jacobson. “It’s all about overcoming that. We put our defense in a tough spot, and they were able to overcome that. It’s about moving on and playing that next play. You wanna limit those [mistakes] and not have that situation, but you just gotta keep going.”

However, the Packers have taken over the NFC North lead. Speaking of this new feat, Love reminded, “Yes, huge. Obviously, we still got a couple of weeks left here. But it’s all about finishing there. I mean, we’re here. We’ve been here before, but we’ve got to finish it. So, it doesn’t really mean anything right now. But, like, I said, tonight was a huge win and going in the right direction going forward…We just got to keep stacking.”

This is a developing story…