Jordan Love Confirms Feelings on Matt LaFleur’s Firing Rumors After Contradicting HC Over Bears Loss

Following the Green Bay Packers’ 31-27 wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears, questions about head coach Matt LaFleur’s future became a talking point. And now quarterback Jordan Love shared his thoughts on the matter.

“I definitely think Matt should remain the head coach. I got a lot of love for Matt,” he said via reporter Jason B. Hirschhorn’s post on X. “I think he does a great job.”

While Love offered firm support to LaFleur, he also reflected on what it will take for the Packers to get over the “hump.”

His answer was blunt and honest, noting that winning games like the one against Chicago can pave the way for his team. However, Love’s comments followed his disagreement with the coach’s claim that the Packers lost composure in the second half.

“I think it’s just the situation we put ourselves in,” he said. “Jumping out to a lead, doing what we wanted, and then a completely different story in the second half.

For any team, that’s going to be frustrating, and you have to find ways to overcome that and get back to it. I think we did that, but it was a little too late. It’s just part of the situation we put ourselves in.”

The loss officially eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention, making the offseason questions even louder.

This is a developing story…