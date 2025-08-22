Jordan Love Doesn’t Hold Back After Ben Johnson Trash Talks Matt LaFleur & Packers

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have always been bitter NFC North division foes, and the upcoming season is shaping up to be a huge chapter in NFL history. The Packers have beaten the Bears in 11 of their past 13 meetings, which only serves to fuel the rivalry. Be it with Jordan Love and Caleb Williams, or be it with the two head coaches. With fresh faces and coaching dynamics, this season is already shaping up to add some extra juice to this rivalry, particularly with Bears head coach Ben Johnson making strong boasts against the Packers and their coach, Matt LaFleur, laying the groundwork for some drama on and off the field.

Ben Johnson, in his introductory press conference, stated that he “kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year” when he was the Detroit Lions‘ offensive coordinator. This open shot has reawakened the issue of whether the NFC North rivalry is competitive. Head coach Matt LaFleur brushed off the remarks, insisting he has no personal vendetta and won’t address the matter publicly. Meanwhile, the Bears have new staff and talent such as sensation Caleb Williams, and are keen to disrupt the division.

Bring in Jordan Love, the quarterback of the Packers, who gave a truthful and refreshing spin on the rivalry. Talking to the media recently, Love indicated intensity is heightened this year and gave credit to the new coaching staff and the Bears’ weapons for making them a superior team. “I mean I think every year is up. I think that rivalry is always up. They’ve got some good weapons over there so they got a good team,” he stated in an interview on the Up and Adams Show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When questioned regarding Ben Johnson’s remarks regarding twice a year beating LaFleur, Love played it cool and stated “It is what it is. We’re not concerned about that. We’ll see them twice a year so we’ll see them when we see them,” which is a no nonsense yet assertive reply that maintains the thrust for on field activity not media spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan Love’s reaction is the reverse of the media frenzy over Johnson’s trash-talking talking but he has a fair point: coaches do get the pot stirring, but it’s the players who pay the tab on game day. Jordan Love is emerging from a 2024 season where he didn’t exactly live up to expectations, and now he wants to guide the Packers to the playoffs. The Bears are preparing with Williams and the new coaching staff, and this rivalry is going to be enjoyable, particularly because they play each other twice per year with a lot at stake.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ben Johnson’s statements versus Jordan Love’s cool demeanor are just another reason why the NFC North is becoming juicier. Johnson’s trash talk has certainly placed Matt LaFleur and the Packers in hot water, but Jordan Love’s consistent response reminds fans that the real fight is on the field. The season series between these two teams will be must-see with new storylines and old grudges to settle, making the Bears-Packers games among the greatest in sports.

Jordan Love Talks About His Rivalry With Bears’ Caleb Williams

The Bears-Packers rivalry now includes two young stars: Caleb Williams and Jordan Love. It is not about coaches’ trash-talking anymore. It is about the futures of these two quarterbacks. Williams, the Bears’ first overall choice in 2024, put an end to the Bears’ 11-game losing streak to the Packers with a strong late-season effort and hasn’t hesitated to speak his mind, even going so far as to blast Packers fans following a crazy game. This new flame has the Bears faithful, who have been hungry for some competition within the division, energized.

Jordan Love, on his part, appreciates the relevance of this new quarterback rivalry. With both sides set to be fighting tooth and nail for NFC North dominance, the Williams-Love side story provides further depth to an already fierce rivalry. Experts are already weighing in on who will emerge victorious, with some, such as Danny Parkins, even going so far as to say Williams has demonstrated more than Jordan Love to date.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Nov 5, 2023 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Jordan Love 10 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20230511_jah_sh5_020

But Love is not letting that distraction get in his head. He’s all about his own development and getting the Packers back into the playoffs. This quarterback competition is the ideal mix of respect, competition, and young hunger that makes the NFC North so entertaining.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The LaFleur-Johnson coaching duel has added fresh blood to the sidelines, but it’s the star QBs Jordan Love and Caleb Williams who shall pen the next chapter in the great NFL rivalry. Shall Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur continue to keep the Packers atop, or are Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson’s Bears set to rewrite the script? Either way, 2025 shall be a rollercoaster ride.