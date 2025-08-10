Jordan Love Doesn’t Hold Back on Packers Loss as Matt LaFleur Lashes Out at Locker Room

“Bottom line, you just don’t want to put bad football out there,” Matt LaFleur said after the game. Well, Lambeau Field had just witnessed a preseason opener that felt more like a wake-up call. The Packers stumbled through dropped passes, turnovers, and a flat overall performance, falling 30-10 to the New York Jets. What was behind this costly misstep?

For LaFleur, a coach who’s built his strategy, backed by medical data suggesting a certain rep count reduces early-season injuries, the loss stung. The approach was meant to keep stars healthy and sharp. Yet, Saturday night turned that calculated plan into a lost spotlight. Matt LaFleur’s call to roll out Jordan Love in a high-stakes preseason clash had already lit up the Packers’ fanbase. Love himself was all for it, saying he wanted the snaps to “get back into game mode.”

But that plan kind of backfired. Jordan Love didn’t bother spitting out the truth after the game. “We had two drives. Definitely something I think we could have done a lot better on. We didn’t move the ball very well. Didn’t put up any points,” he said, a blunt assessment of the No. 1 offense’s preseason debut. It wasn’t anger so much as frustration when expectations and execution don’t live up to the same level. Moreover, for a quarterback who thrives on rhythm, the performance was a bitter pill to swallow.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The disappointment was justified. Justin Fields marched through Green Bay’s defense like it was a drill. One drive, 13 yards, touchdown. On the other side, Love sputtered to a 1-for-5 line for seven yards, taking four sacks and throwing two turnovers. In the second quarter, New York’s Leonard Taylor slipped past Sean Rhyan to sack Malik Willis from behind, forcing a fumble that Jay Tufele recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Meanwhile, a muffed punt from Mecole Hardman gift-wrapped more points.

Still, Matt LaFleur wasn’t reaching for the panic button. If anything, he was doubling down. Asked if the loss would alter his plans, he fired back, “Probably not. If anything, we’ll push a little harder.” Classic LaFleur—a coach who’s built three straight 13-win seasons and top-10 offenses by leaning into discomfort, not avoiding it.

Matt LaFleur urges urgent fix as Jordan Love and Packers struggle

Matt LaFleur’s post-game message was sharp: “If you’re not concerned about it, you’re probably not pushing as hard as you should be.” That’s exactly where the next step forward begins. But the Packers’ offensive reserves spent much of the night tripping over their own mistakes. With six holding calls (one declined) and two alignment penalties (one declined) killing drives before they could start. Second-year lineman Jacob Monk was flagged for three holding fouls, while rookie Anthony Belton drew both of the declined penalties. “All those penalties were a major problem, and it’s hard to get into any type of rhythm when you’re having multiple penalties,” LaFleur said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 12, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250112_eh_se7_00184

He made it clear that practices would need a renewed focus on fundamentals after the offense finished a dismal 1-of-10 on third downs. Also, the defensive reserves had a few moments of resistance—most notably a fourth-and-1 stop at the Green Bay 25-yard line and forcing a field goal after a dropped punt set them up near the goal line. But the second half unraveled, with New York stacking 13 points. Receiver Jayden Reed’s absence, however, was a quiet concern, as he was seen in a walking boot due to a new foot injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By the end, LaFleur’s frustration was plain. “That was a humbling experience,” he said. “Definitely not what we want to put out there. I don’t care preseason, regular season, it doesn’t matter to me. It was just sloppy football.” Whether that means ramping up practice intensity, the message to the Packers was unmistakable. This kind of performance can’t be repeated.